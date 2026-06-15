Why Is The Stock Market Rallying Today? US-Iran Peace Deal Sparks Hope Of Cheaper Oil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices surged following US-Iran peace deal reports.

Investor wealth soared, rupee strengthened, and oil prices fell.

Broader markets rallied as global geopolitical concerns eased.

Market Update at 09:32 AM: The benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, surged in early trade on Monday as investor sentiment improved following reports of a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty 50 was trading 341.60 points, or 1.45%, higher at 23,964.50, while the Sensex gained 1,140.69 points, or 1.51%, to reach 76,668.64. Investors' wealth surged by approximately Rs 7.86 lakh crore at the opening of trade on Monday, June 15, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rising to Rs 4,69,31,548.57 crore from Rs 4,61,45,088.73 crore recorded on Friday, June 12. The sharp increase of Rs 7,86,459.84 crore reflected strong investor sentiment at the start of the week, driven by positive global cues, easing geopolitical concerns and broad-based buying across sectors.

Market sentiment received a significant boost after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had agreed to a peace deal, bringing an end to the four-month-long conflict in West Asia. According to reports, both nations have declared an immediate halt to military operations across all fronts.

Also Read: Rupee Soars, Oil Prices Fall: How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Boost India's Economy

The Indian rupee opened sharply higher on Monday, strengthening to 94.60 against the U.S. dollar from its previous close of 95.11 on Friday. The domestic currency gained after a reported U.S.-Iran peace deal eased concerns over global oil supplies, sending crude oil prices lower and improving risk sentiment. The rupee's advance surpassed the highs seen following the Reserve Bank of India's June 5 policy announcement, with traders expecting lower oil prices and a revival in foreign inflows to support the currency further.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for June delivery fell 3.5% to US$83.79 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The decline in oil prices came as the peace agreement is expected to ease concerns over energy supplies by ensuring smoother access through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The broader market also witnessed strong buying interest, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advancing 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services emerged as the Top Gainers, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare were the only sectors trading in the red.

Pre-Market Update at 7:42 AM: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a strong start on Monday, June 15, supported by a sharp rally in global markets after the United States and Iran reportedly agreed on a framework aimed at ending their conflict in West Asia.

The development boosted investor sentiment worldwide and triggered a relief rally across major equity markets. At 7:23 AM, Gift Nifty was trading near 23,974, a premium of around 345 points over the previous close of Nifty 50 futures, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities. Asian markets advanced sharply in early trade, while Wall Street ended higher on Friday amid optimism surrounding the proposed U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Investors will closely track developments related to the U.S.-Iran peace pact, the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, movements in crude oil prices, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) activity and key domestic and global macroeconomic data releases.

A major sentiment booster for global markets came after officials from the U.S. and Iran announced a broad framework to end hostilities, lift the U.S. blockade on Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which acted as a mediator, said both countries agreed to a peace pact and an immediate, permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme are expected to continue in future negotiations. Japanese government bond yields declined following the announcement, reflecting easing concerns over oil-driven inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell 6 basis points to 2.575 per cent, while the 20-year yield slipped 6 basis points to 3.460 per cent. On the domestic front, India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93 per cent in May from 3.48 per cent in April, mainly due to higher food prices. Food inflation increased to 4.78 per cent from 4.2 per cent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, SpaceX made a blockbuster debut on Nasdaq on June 12, listing at USD 150 per share, an 11 per cent premium to its issue price of USD 135. The listing valued Elon Musk’s Aerospace company at nearly USD 1.96 trillion, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the United States.

Crude oil prices dropped sharply after the U.S.-Iran agreement eased fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell 3.95 per cent to USD 83.88 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 4.68 per cent to USD 80.91 per barrel.

Gold prices, however, moved higher, with spot gold rising 1.8 per cent to USD 4,297.42 per ounce and August gold futures gaining 1.9 per cent to USD 4,318.10 per ounce. The U.S. dollar weakened as improving risk appetite reduced demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar index slipped 0.31 per cent to 99.492, its lowest level since June 5. From a derivatives perspective, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) for the June series stood at 1.74. On the put side, significant open interest addition was seen at the 23,400 strike, making it the nearest out-of-the-money support level. On the call side, the 24,000 strike witnessed the highest open interest concentration, indicating a key resistance zone.

Also Read: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Fall In India If Hormuz Reopens? How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Help

Technically, the Nifty 50 registered a strong breakout on Friday, surging 461 points and closing above its 8-EMA and 20-DMA, signalling improving short-term momentum. However, the rally was accompanied by lower volumes and a decline in open interest, suggesting that short covering played a significant role. Immediate resistance is placed in the 23,687–23,719 zone, where the June swing high and 50-DMA are located. A sustained move above this range could open the door for 23,830 and subsequently 24,089. On the downside, support is seen at 23,556–23,538, while a close below 23,314 could weaken sentiment and drag the index towards the crucial 23,100 level.

Momentum indicators have improved, with the RSI moving above 50 and the MACD nearing a bullish crossover. Among stocks in focus, Reliance Industries will be watched after Jio Platforms entered the global top 20 in the World Intellectual Property Organization's Patent Cooperation Treaty rankings, having filed 6,817 patents and secured 1,009 grants globally.

NLC India emerged as the preferred bidder for the Govindpur Vanadium, Titanium and Aluminous Laterite Block in Telangana. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences approved a preferential allotment of 77.02 lakh warrants worth Rs 600 crore to its promoter group. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg in the U.S., a generic version of Bosulif, with 180-day first-to-file exclusivity.

Ashoka Buildcon received a letter of award for developing a Gems and Jewellery Park in Raipur under the PPP model with a premium amount of Rs 112.40 crore. JSW Energy announced the acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal and Power’s 300 MW thermal power plant for Rs 1,410 crore and commissioned Tidong Power’s 150 MW hydro project. Aurobindo Pharma remained in focus after the U.S. FDA classified the inspection status of Eugia Unit-III as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI).

Power Grid Corporation of India secured a transmission project supporting green hydrogen and green ammonia facilities in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. RBL Bank appointed Bhavin Lakhpatwala as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel. SEPC received a letter of award worth Rs 673.32 crore from SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant for its crude steel expansion project. IPCA Laboratories signed a global licensing agreement with BRL for biologics delivery technology targeting oncology and inflammatory diseases. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation recommended a final Dividend of Rs 19.25 per share for FY26, with August 14 fixed as the record date.

Karur Vysya Bank increased FCNR deposit rates and is offering 7 per cent per annum on USD FCNR deposits with tenures of three years and above. Nestle India clarified and rejected allegations related to infestation in MAGGI noodles, reaffirming product quality standards. In the derivatives segment, Kaynes Technologies remains under the F&O ban list for June 15. Institutional activity remained mixed on June 12.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,082.18 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors purchased shares worth Rs 5,341.29 crore. Indian equities ended Friday’s session with strong gains amid optimism over the U.S.-Iran agreement and falling crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to close at 75,527.95, while the Nifty 50 advanced 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, to settle at 23,622.90. Wall Street also finished higher on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 353.51 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 51,202.26, the S&P 500 gained 37.16 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 7,431.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.18 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 25,888.84. On a weekly basis, all three major U.S. indices gained around 7 per cent. Among key stocks, Nvidia rose 0.16 per cent, AMD surged 4.73 per cent and Intel jumped 6.51 per cent. Apple declined 1.52 per cent, while Amazon fell 1.23 per cent.

SpaceX was the standout performer, soaring 19.22 per cent on its trading debut, while Tesla gained 1.82 per cent. In contrast, Rocket Lab dropped 10.8 per cent, Intuitive Machines fell 13.1 per cent and Planet Labs declined 8.8 per cent.

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