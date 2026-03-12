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HomeBusinessStrait Of Hormuz Tensions Push India To Rapidly Increase Russian Oil Purchases

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Push India To Rapidly Increase Russian Oil Purchases

The surge underscores how geopolitical tensions in West Asia are forcing major energy‑importing countries to rethink supply routes and diversify sourcing strategies.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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India has significantly increased purchases of Russian crude oil in March as New Delhi moves quickly to compensate for supply disruptions caused by the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

Ship‑tracking data indicate that India’s imports of Russian crude have risen sharply during the month, reflecting the country’s efforts to secure stable energy supplies while shipments through one of the world’s most important oil routes, the Strait of Hormuz, remain disrupted.

According to data cited by PTI, India bought about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil in March, up roughly 50 per cent from around 1.04 million bpd in February.

The surge underscores how geopolitical tensions in West Asia are forcing major energy‑importing countries to rethink supply routes and diversify sourcing strategies.

West Asia Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Corridor

The sharp shift in India’s crude sourcing comes amid the widening conflict in the Middle East, which has severely disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

India consumes roughly 5.8 million barrels of oil per day, making it one of the largest energy consumers globally. Around 88 per cent of the country’s crude requirements are imported, highlighting its vulnerability to geopolitical shocks affecting global supply chains.

Traditionally, a large portion of India’s crude supply has come from Middle Eastern producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Roughly 2.5-2.7 million barrels per day of India’s crude imports normally transit through the Strait of Hormuz, according to data cited by PTI. However, the ongoing conflict has disrupted shipping activity in the region, prompting India to look for alternative supply sources.

Russian Crude Emerges As Key Alternative

The disruption in the shipments has coincided with a sharp pickup in Russian crude deliveries to India. The shift highlights the growing importance of diversified crude sourcing strategies as geopolitical risks continue to disrupt traditional supply routes.

Refining Sector Provides Additional Buffer

India’s refining capacity also plays an important role in cushioning supply shocks. By adjusting refinery operations and optimising crude sourcing, India can partly offset disruptions in raw crude imports.

Nevertheless, diversification alone cannot fully insulate the country from regional supply shocks, particularly when disruptions affect multiple energy products simultaneously.

LPG Supply Emerges As A Critical Concern

While crude supplies can be diversified more easily, analysts say liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remains a more vulnerable component of India’s energy supply chain.

India consumes roughly 1 million barrels per day of LPG, but only 40-45 per cent of that demand is met through domestic production.

The remaining 55-60 per cent is imported, and a significant share of these imports depends heavily on the Middle East.

Refineries can attempt to increase LPG output by adjusting feedstocks and operating conditions to maximise recovery of the fuel.

Replacing LPG Is Not Easy

Although India can theoretically source LPG from suppliers outside West Asia, analysts warn that longer shipping distances create logistical challenges.

Cargoes sourced from other regions require significantly longer voyage times, which limits how quickly disrupted shipments can be replaced.

The Strait of Hormuz also plays a crucial role in global LPG trade flows. Large volumes of LPG exported from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pass through this narrow maritime route before reaching Asian markets.

As one of the world’s largest LPG importers, India remains particularly exposed to disruptions affecting the region.

Data cited by PTI shows that India consumes around 900,000 to 1 million barrels per day of LPG, with roughly 600,000 barrels per day imported, most of which originates from West Asia.

Diversification Strategy Gains Momentum

The current crisis is reinforcing the importance of diversified energy sourcing for India.

Increasing imports from Russia have already helped narrow the supply gap caused by disruptions in West Asia. However, analysts say that maintaining stable energy supplies will require continued diversification and careful management of logistics, refining operations and strategic inventories.

While the immediate crude supply shock appears manageable due to alternative sourcing, the availability of LPG and the stability of global shipping routes will remain key factors to watch in the weeks ahead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has India increased its purchase of Russian crude oil?

India has significantly increased its purchase of Russian crude oil to compensate for supply disruptions caused by the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it important for India's energy supply?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy chokepoint. Approximately 88% of India's crude oil is imported, and a large portion normally transits through this strait, making its disruption a major concern.

How much Russian oil did India import in March compared to February?

India imported about 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil in March, a significant increase of roughly 50% from around 1.04 million barrels per day in February.

Is India's supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also affected by Middle East disruptions?

Yes, LPG supply is a critical concern as a significant portion of India's LPG imports depend heavily on the Middle East, and the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for its global trade.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Strait Of Hormuz Oil Price Russian Oil Imports Israel Iran Conflict Oil Prices Today West Asia War
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