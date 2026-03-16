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HomeBusinessWest Asia Crisis Forces Longer Flights, DGCA Extends Pilot Duty Hours For Select Air India Routes

West Asia Crisis Forces Longer Flights, DGCA Extends Pilot Duty Hours For Select Air India Routes

Large sections of West Asian airspace have remained restricted for commercial aviation since late Feb after military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran escalated tensions in the region.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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India’s aviation regulator has temporarily relaxed pilot duty time limits for certain Air India international flights as airlines grapple with significant route disruptions caused by the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the national carrier a short-term exemption from standard Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules after Iranian and Iraqi airspace closures forced aircraft to take longer routes, reported Business Standard. The move is aimed at helping airlines maintain schedules and minimise disruption for passengers.

Large sections of West Asian airspace have remained restricted for commercial aviation since late February after military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran escalated tensions in the region.

Airspace Closures Force Longer Routes

According to an internal operations circular issued by Air India on March 13, the airline informed its flight crew that the DGCA had approved temporary operational adjustments because several long-haul flights now have to be rerouted.

The airline said the “unavailability of Iranian and Iraqi airspace has resulted in mandatory rerouting of certain long-haul flights”. These flights are now being operated through alternative corridors, significantly increasing travel time for some sectors.

Air India said the longer sector times have made it necessary to temporarily extend pilot duty limits so that flight schedules can continue with minimal disruption.

The circular noted that the changes were intended to help reduce schedule disturbances and passenger inconvenience during a period when global aviation routes are being reshaped by geopolitical tensions.

What The FDTL Rules Mean

Flight Duty Time Limitations are safety regulations issued by the DGCA that define how long pilots can operate aircraft and remain on duty before mandatory rest periods.

These rules are designed to prevent fatigue among flight crews and ensure safe operations.

Under normal conditions, pilots operating flights with a single landing are typically limited to around 10 hours of flying time and a duty period of roughly 12 hours, according to civil aviation requirements.

However, the temporary exemption granted to Air India allows longer working windows for certain flights that are experiencing extended travel durations.

Details Of The Temporary Exemption

Under the revised limits communicated by the airline, the maximum permissible flight time for two-pilot operations has been increased by one hour and thirty minutes to a total of 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Flight time refers specifically to the period beginning when the aircraft starts moving for take-off until it comes to a stop after landing.

The maximum flight duty period, which includes pre-flight preparations, the flight itself and post-flight procedures, has also been extended by 1 hour and 45 minutes to 14 hours and 45 minutes.

Air India also said that a temporary exemption from the 30-minute roster planning buffer requirement has been granted for certain flights.

This buffer normally provides airlines with a margin while scheduling crew to ensure delays do not push pilots beyond their permitted duty limits.

Additional Safeguards For Crew

The airline said several mitigation measures will accompany the exemption to ensure safety and regulatory oversight.

These include continuous monitoring of the extended duty operations in coordination with the DGCA, as well as detailed briefings for pilots about the revised rules.

Air India also said pilots operating flights under the exemption will receive an additional four hours of rest beyond the minimum rest period required under DGCA regulations.

The exemption will apply only to selected flights, and the details will be communicated through fleet-specific company notices known as NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen), which provide operational information to pilots.

Pilot Union Raises Concerns

While the temporary relaxation is intended to address operational challenges, pilot representatives have raised concerns about the extension of duty hours.

C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), said the union has written to the DGCA expressing reservations about the move.

According to Randhawa, existing civil aviation requirements restrict flight time to around 10 hours and duty periods to about 12 hours for operations involving a single landing.

The exemption therefore increases permissible flight time by 1 hour and 30 minutes and duty periods by 1 hour and 45 minutes for two-pilot crews.

Randhawa also said the airline’s circular did not specify limits on the number of sectors or landings allowed under the temporary arrangement.

Aviation Sector Navigates Geopolitical Disruptions

Airspace closures in West Asia have forced airlines across the world to rethink flight routes, often resulting in longer journeys and higher fuel consumption.

For Indian carriers operating flights to Europe and North America, West Asian airspace traditionally serves as a critical corridor connecting Asia with Western destinations.

With parts of that airspace currently unavailable, airlines have had to reroute aircraft through alternative paths, adding flying time and increasing operational complexity.

The DGCA’s temporary exemption reflects the broader adjustments airlines are making globally as geopolitical tensions reshape aviation routes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has India's aviation regulator temporarily relaxed pilot duty time limits?

The DGCA relaxed limits for Air India to help manage disruptions caused by longer flight routes due to geopolitical events in West Asia.

What is the purpose of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FTL) rules?

FTL rules are safety regulations that set limits on pilot operating hours and mandatory rest periods to prevent fatigue and ensure safe flights.

How much have the pilot duty time limits been extended for Air India flights?

Maximum flight time for two-pilot operations increased by 1.5 hours to 11.5 hours, and flight duty period by 1 hour 45 minutes to 14.75 hours.

Are there any additional safeguards for pilots during this exemption period?

Yes, pilots will receive an extra four hours of rest beyond the minimum requirement, and operations will be continuously monitored.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Flights Airlines DGCA Israel Iran Conflict Airspace Closures West Asia War Pilot Duty Hours
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