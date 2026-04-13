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HomeBusinessWall Street Slips As US-Iran Talks Fail, Oil Surge Fuels Market Jitters

Wall Street Slips As US-Iran Talks Fail, Oil Surge Fuels Market Jitters

The losses suggest that any relief following last week’s ceasefire may be short-lived, highlighting the fragility of sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US-Iran talks fail, increasing market volatility and oil prices.
  • US maritime blockade of Iran adds to investor caution.
  • Goldman Sachs earnings drop, impacting financial stocks.

Wall Street’s main indices declined on Monday after weekend talks between the United States and Iran failed to produce a deal to end the war, denting hopes of a sustained recovery in equities and raising the risk of renewed volatility.

The losses suggest that any relief following last week’s ceasefire may be short-lived, highlighting the fragility of sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Volatility Rises As Blockade Adds To Uncertainty

Investor caution was further exacerbated by the US military blockade of all maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, a move aimed at intensifying pressure on Tehran.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to 20.61 points.

“We expect renewed pressure on risk assets and upward moves in oil early this week,” said Benjamin Jones, global head of research at Invesco.

“There has been a de-escalation in the armed conflict but the scale of the de-escalation and lack of clarity on when trade flows will resume leaves us broadly still in the same place, status quo, from an economic perspective,” he added.

Goldman Sachs Drags Financial Stocks Lower

Hopes of support from corporate earnings were dampened after Goldman Sachs shares fell 4.1 per cent, weighed down by weakness in its fixed income, currencies and commodities division.

“We don't see the market really paying too much attention to the earnings beat. And it's all because of prospects of higher inflation, weaker economic activity and a Fed that may be forced to stay on hold for a long, long time,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Financial stocks declined 0.6 per cent.

Key Indices Trade Lower

As of 09:40 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.14 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 47,572.11.

The S&P 500 dropped 22.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,794.64, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 81.74 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 22,821.15.

Oil Surge, Dollar Gains Reflect Risk-Off Mood

The shift in sentiment was evident across asset classes, with investors moving towards the safe-haven US dollar while cutting exposure to equities.

Oil prices climbed back above $100 per barrel, intensifying inflation concerns after data last week showed a sharp rise in US consumer prices in March, driven by record increases in gasoline and diesel costs.

Energy stocks were the only major sector to post gains, rising 1.2 per cent. Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips advanced 1.8 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Travel Stocks Decline On Fuel Cost Concerns

Travel-related stocks came under pressure, with Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways falling 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, on concerns that higher oil prices would push up fuel costs.

Stock-Specific Moves and Market Breadth

Industrial supplies distributor Fastenal dropped 2.6 per cent following its earnings, while Sandisk gained 4 per cent as it is set to join the Nasdaq-100 index on April 20.

Market breadth remained weak, with declining stocks outnumbering advancing ones by a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.7-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 recorded six new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite posted 30 new highs and 51 new lows.

Later in the day, investors will track data on existing home sales in the US, while Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is scheduled to speak.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Wall Street's main indices to decline on Monday?

Main indices declined due to failed US-Iran talks, denting hopes of a sustained recovery. Investor caution was further increased by a US military blockade of Iranian ports.

What is the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX) and what was its value?

The VIX is known as Wall Street's fear gauge. On Monday, it rose to 20.61 points, reflecting increased investor caution.

Which sector saw gains despite the market decline, and why?

Energy stocks were the only major sector to post gains, rising 1.2%. This was likely due to the surge in oil prices.

Why did travel-related stocks decline?

Travel stocks fell due to concerns that higher oil prices would increase fuel costs for airlines. Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways experienced declines.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
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Wall Street Slips US-Iran Talks Fail Oil Surge Market Jitters
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