Wall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips

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Wall Street’s main indices rose on Wednesday as prospects of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict eased investor concerns over prolonged energy supply disruptions.

Pakistan has delivered a proposal from the United States to Iran, and either Pakistan or Turkey could host discussions to reduce tensions in the Gulf, a senior Iranian official was cited by Reuters.

Tehran has publicly denied that it would negotiate with the Trump administration.

Ceasefire Hopes Lift Sentiment

Global markets reacted positively to earlier reports that the US was seeking a ceasefire, raising hopes of a breakthrough that could help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fell nearly 4 per cent.

“Markets are seeing some sort of a pathway for de-escalation in the war. How soon could this materialize, the peace part of this situation? Are these really credible thoughts happening or is it just kind of the headline noise that we've been seeing back and forth?” said Aleks Spencer, chief investment officer at Bogart Wealth.

“Every day seems to be a different discussion.”

Key Indices Move Higher

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 565.86 points, or 1.23%, to 46,689.92. The S&P 500 gained 76.13 points, or 1.16%, to 6,632.50, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 319.76 points, or 1.47%, to 22,081.66.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 1.5% to a two-week high.

Tech And Chip Stocks Advance

US-listed shares of Arm surged 15% after unveiling a new AI data centre chip expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue.

Other chipmakers also moved higher, with Intel and Marvell Technology rising nearly 5% each, while Nvidia gained 2.5%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.3%.

Consumer And Space Stocks Rally

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index gained 2%, led by cruise operators. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 4.3%, while Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean gained more than 2.5% each.

Destiny Tech100 surged 19% following reports that SpaceX aims to file its IPO prospectus as soon as this week. Other space-related stocks also advanced, with Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines rising 6.6% and 9.2%, respectively, while EchoStar gained 8.1%.

Inflation Concerns Persist

The spike in oil prices linked to the Iran conflict has revived inflation concerns, complicating the interest rate outlook for central banks.

Markets are not pricing in any easing from the Federal Reserve this year, compared with two rate cuts expected before the conflict, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that oil prices could reach $150 a barrel and trigger a “global recession” if Iran “remains a threat” even after the war ends.

Other Market Movers

US-listed shares of JD.com and Alibaba rose more than 3% each after Chinese state media and regulators urged an end to price competition in the food delivery sector.

Robinhood Markets gained 6.6% after announcing a new $1.5 billion share buyback programme.

Market Breadth

Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by a 6.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 5.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite posted 29 new highs and 39 new lows.