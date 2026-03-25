Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips

Wall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips

Global markets reacted positively to earlier reports that the US was seeking a ceasefire, raising hopes of a breakthrough that could help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wall Street’s main indices rose on Wednesday as prospects of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict eased investor concerns over prolonged energy supply disruptions.

Pakistan has delivered a proposal from the United States to Iran, and either Pakistan or Turkey could host discussions to reduce tensions in the Gulf, a senior Iranian official was cited by Reuters.

Tehran has publicly denied that it would negotiate with the Trump administration.

Ceasefire Hopes Lift Sentiment

Global markets reacted positively to earlier reports that the US was seeking a ceasefire, raising hopes of a breakthrough that could help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fell nearly 4 per cent.

“Markets are seeing some sort of a pathway for de-escalation in the war. How soon could this materialize, the peace part of this situation? Are these really credible thoughts happening or is it just kind of the headline noise that we've been seeing back and forth?” said Aleks Spencer, chief investment officer at Bogart Wealth.

“Every day seems to be a different discussion.”

Key Indices Move Higher

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 565.86 points, or 1.23%, to 46,689.92. The S&P 500 gained 76.13 points, or 1.16%, to 6,632.50, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 319.76 points, or 1.47%, to 22,081.66.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 1.5% to a two-week high.

Tech And Chip Stocks Advance

US-listed shares of Arm surged 15% after unveiling a new AI data centre chip expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue.

Other chipmakers also moved higher, with Intel and Marvell Technology rising nearly 5% each, while Nvidia gained 2.5%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.3%.

Consumer And Space Stocks Rally

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index gained 2%, led by cruise operators. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 4.3%, while Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean gained more than 2.5% each.

Destiny Tech100 surged 19% following reports that SpaceX aims to file its IPO prospectus as soon as this week. Other space-related stocks also advanced, with Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines rising 6.6% and 9.2%, respectively, while EchoStar gained 8.1%.

Inflation Concerns Persist

The spike in oil prices linked to the Iran conflict has revived inflation concerns, complicating the interest rate outlook for central banks.

Markets are not pricing in any easing from the Federal Reserve this year, compared with two rate cuts expected before the conflict, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that oil prices could reach $150 a barrel and trigger a “global recession” if Iran “remains a threat” even after the war ends.

Other Market Movers

US-listed shares of JD.com and Alibaba rose more than 3% each after Chinese state media and regulators urged an end to price competition in the food delivery sector.

Robinhood Markets gained 6.6% after announcing a new $1.5 billion share buyback programme.

Market Breadth

Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by a 6.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 5.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite posted 29 new highs and 39 new lows.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wall Street's main indices rise on Wednesday?

Wall Street's main indices rose due to eased concerns over prolonged energy supply disruptions, following prospects of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

What is the significance of the proposal delivered to Iran?

A proposal from the United States was delivered to Iran, with Pakistan or Turkey potentially hosting discussions to reduce tensions in the Gulf.

How did the potential ceasefire affect oil prices?

Hopes for a ceasefire led to a positive reaction in global markets, causing oil prices to fall by nearly 4 percent.

Which tech stocks saw significant gains?

Arm surged 15% after unveiling a new AI chip, while Intel and Marvell Technology rose nearly 5% each, and Nvidia gained 2.5%.

What are the current inflation concerns?

The spike in oil prices due to the Iran conflict has revived inflation concerns, impacting the outlook for central bank interest rates.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wall Street Wall Street Rallies Middle East De-Escalation Oil Slips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Wall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips
Wall Street Rallies On Hopes Of Middle East De-Escalation; Oil Slips
Business
Ram Navami 2026: Will Stock Markets Be Open Tomorrow? Check NSE, BSE Holiday Calendar
Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On Ram Navami (March 26)
Business
Silver Prices Rally Ahead (March 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Rally Ahead (March 25), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Business
Gold Prices Soar High (March 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Soar High (March 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget