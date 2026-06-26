Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessVenezuela Earthquake: Could Petrol And Diesel Costs In India Come Under Pressure?

Venezuela Earthquake: Could Petrol And Diesel Costs In India Come Under Pressure?

The development comes at a time when India has been working to stabilise its crude oil supplies following recent disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Powerful Venezuela earthquakes raise India's crude oil import concerns.
  • Port damage, shipping delays could increase India's oil costs.
  • India's ONGC investments, oil diversification face new risks.

The powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela this week have triggered concerns over the country's crude oil exports, with experts warning that any prolonged disruption could affect India's oil imports and increase shipping costs.

On June 24, Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude within seconds of each other. The quakes, described as the strongest to hit the country in 125 years, have resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries. Aftershocks continue to be reported in the affected region.

The development comes at a time when India has been working to stabilise its crude oil supplies following recent disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran. While the peace agreement between the US and Iran had raised expectations of smoother shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Venezuela has emerged as another potential challenge for oil imports.

Venezuela's Growing Role In India's Oil Imports

India sharply increased its purchases of Venezuelan crude during April and May as uncertainty in the West Asia encouraged refiners to diversify their sourcing. This made Venezuela one of India's key crude oil suppliers during the period.

Experts said the risks extend beyond damage to oil production facilities. Even if export terminals remain operational, power outages, damaged transport networks and restrictions at ports could delay shipments for several days or even weeks.

La Guaira, one of Venezuela's major cargo ports, has been declared a disaster zone, raising concerns over port operations and shipping schedules.

Longer waiting times for vessels could increase demurrage charges, while rerouting and delays may add to overall transportation costs. These additional expenses are expected to affect traders, refiners and insurance companies.

Also Read: When An Indian Passport Isn't Enough, How Does An Indian Prove They Are Indian?

ONGC Videsh Investments Could Also Be Affected

Apart from crude oil imports, India also has investments in Venezuela's energy sector through state-owned ONGC Videsh. Any prolonged disruption to production or exports could affect the company's operational and economic interests.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on expanding cooperation in sectors including mining, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. However, the earthquake may delay or alter some of these plans.

Experts Urge Close Monitoring

Experts said India's decision to source more crude from Venezuela helped diversify supplies away from the West Asia, but also exposed the country to a different set of risks.

Shipping companies, energy traders and insurance firms are expected to closely monitor the situation as authorities assess the full extent of the damage. For India, the developments in Venezuela have added fresh uncertainty to an increasingly important crude oil supply route.

Also Read : What's Delaying The India-US Trade Deal? Piyush Goyal Explains The Biggest Hurdle

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How have the recent earthquakes affected Venezuela's crude oil exports?

The powerful earthquakes have triggered concerns over disruptions to Venezuela's crude oil exports. Potential issues include damage to facilities, power outages, and restrictions at ports, which could delay shipments.

Why is India particularly concerned about disruptions to Venezuelan oil exports?

India significantly increased its crude oil purchases from Venezuela in April and May to diversify supplies. Any prolonged disruption could therefore directly impact India's oil imports and supply stability.

How might the situation in Venezuela impact shipping costs?

Declaring La Guaira a disaster zone could mean longer vessel waiting times, increasing demurrage charges. Rerouting and delays will add to transportation costs for traders, refiners, and insurers.

Are there other Indian interests in Venezuela affected by the earthquakes?

Yes, state-owned ONGC Videsh has investments in Venezuela's energy sector that could be affected. Recent plans for cooperation in mining and other sectors discussed by PM Modi may also be delayed.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Fuel Prices Venezuela Earthquake Petrol Prices In India Diesel Prices In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Venezuela Earthquake: Could Petrol And Diesel Costs In India Come Under Pressure?
India Turned To Venezuela For Crude Oil. Now An Earthquake Has Changed The Equation
Business
Why A Falling Rupee Should Worry Every Investor? Hidden Risks To Stocks And The Economy
Why A Falling Rupee Should Worry Every Investor? Hidden Risks To Stocks And The Economy
Business
Health Insurance Premium Rising Despite No Claims? Here's Why Your Renewal Costs More
Health Insurance Renewal Cost Higher This Year? Here's What Is Driving The Increase
Business
Financial Rule Changes From July 1: EPFO, ITR, Credit Cards, LPG Prices And More
July 2026 Money Changes: EPFO, Income Tax, Credit Cards, Railways, What Changes From July 1?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SIT report claims CCTV gaps, audit lapses in Ram Mandir trust case probe
Live Update: Eight accused in Ram Mandir trust case to be produced in court amid tight security
Live Debate: SPM vs BJP spar over Champat Rai resignation and Ram Mandir Trust row
Ram mandir theft: Champat Rai resigns as Ram Mandir Trust Secretary amid controversy
Pune murder case: Ketan murder case twists emerge amid police interrogation reports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget