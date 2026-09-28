Uttar Pradesh Introduces New Rule For Loose Sweets: Check What's Changing From October 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP mandates expiry dates on loose sweets from October 15.

Sweet units must display expiry dates for all loose sweets.

This ensures consumers know loose sweets' shelf life pre-purchase.

Consumers buying loose sweets in Uttar Pradesh will be able to check how long the products can be kept, with the state government introducing a mandatory expiry-date display requirement from October 15.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has decided that sweet-making units must display expiry dates on loose sweets available for sale as well as those kept in storage.

The requirement comes ahead of the festive season, when purchases of sweets increase during occasions such as Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

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What Sweet Shops In UP Must Do From October 15

Under the new requirement, sweet-making units will have to display expiry dates on open sweets sold at their premises. The information will also have to be displayed for sweets kept in storage.

The measure covers loose sweets, which are commonly sold directly from shop counters rather than in sealed packaging.

The FSDA's decision will make expiry-date details available to customers at the time of purchase. Buyers will be able to check the displayed information before selecting sweets.

How The New Rule Will Affect Consumers

Consumers purchasing loose sweets have often had limited information about their shelf life, including how long the products can be kept.

With the new requirement, customers will be able to refer to the expiry dates displayed by sweet-making units and make their purchases accordingly.

The rule is particularly relevant for people buying sweets in bulk during festivals, when demand for different varieties rises.

Festive Demand Brings Focus On Shelf-Life Information

The October 15 implementation date falls ahead of major festivals in October and November, including Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

During this period, consumers buy sweets in large quantities for celebrations and other occasions.

The FSDA's decision will require sweet-making units to make expiry-date information visible during this period of increased demand, allowing customers to check the shelf life of loose sweets before purchasing them.

The requirement will come into effect across Uttar Pradesh from October 15.

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