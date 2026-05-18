Gold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Gold is often seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, and many investors are closely watching global developments before making big financial decisions. Earlier in the day, gold prices had fallen to their lowest level since March 30 before recovering slightly.

Gold prices went up on Monday as the US dollar became weaker and crude oil prices fell, reducing worries about rising inflation. However, the increase in gold prices remained limited because bond yields continued to rise and investors stayed cautious due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Dollar Boosts Gold Prices

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $4,567.49 per ounce by 7:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, US gold futures for June delivery climbed 0.2 per cent to $4,572.40.

The weaker US dollar made gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies, which helped increase demand.

Middle East Tensions Keep Investors Alert

Even though gold prices moved higher, rising bond yields stopped prices from increasing sharply. Higher bond yields often make investors move towards bonds instead of gold because bonds offer fixed returns.

Investors are also closely watching the situation in the Middle East, as tensions in the region continue to affect global markets and overall investor sentiment.