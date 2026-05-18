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HomeBusinessGold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Gold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Gold prices rose as the US dollar weakened and oil prices fell, though rising bond yields capped gains amid Middle East tensions.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 May 2026 10:30 PM (IST)

Gold prices went up on Monday as the US dollar became weaker and crude oil prices fell, reducing worries about rising inflation. However, the increase in gold prices remained limited because bond yields continued to rise and investors stayed cautious due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Gold is often seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, and many investors are closely watching global developments before making big financial decisions. Earlier in the day, gold prices had fallen to their lowest level since March 30 before recovering slightly.

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ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Gold Prices Iran US War Live News Update
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