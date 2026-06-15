Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran peace deal reopens Strait, oil prices fall.

Agreement confirmed, sanctions eased; key shipping route restored.

Global markets respond, but concerns about stability remain.

Oil prices took a steep fall on Monday after the United States and Iran announced a peace deal that promises to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical passage for oil and gas supplies. Brent crude fell around 4 per cent to approximately $84 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister both confirmed that the two sides had struck a deal to end the conflict and restore commercial shipping through the strait. "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform on Sunday. He added that the Strait of Hormuz would be open "toll-free" and that a US naval blockade of Iranian ports would also be lifted.

The formal signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif, whose country served as a mediator throughout the negotiations, confirmed that the two nations would sign a memorandum of understanding there. Under the emerging terms, Washington has agreed to ease the sanctions that have long squeezed Iran's ability to sell its oil globally, a move aimed at helping Tehran rebuild its damaged economy.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters So Much

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the wider ocean. Before tanker traffic collapsed in early March, roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily oil supply and a significant share of its liquefied natural gas passed through this single channel. In simple terms, if this waterway shuts down, energy costs around the world go up.

The Strait's closure, which stretched for more than three months, triggered what analysts are calling the biggest oil supply disruption in recorded history. At its peak, crude prices surged to $125 a barrel as buyers scrambled to find alternative routes and shipping companies refused to risk sending tankers into an active war zone. A ceasefire declared in April, followed by growing talk of a peace settlement, had already helped contain further price rises, but the damage was done.

Also Read: Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Fall In India If Hormuz Reopens? How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Help

Markets Respond Too

Monday's crude price fall sent ripples well beyond the energy sector. Shares in oil marketing companies, tyre manufacturers, paint makers and airlines all jumped, as investors bet that cheaper crude would lower production costs across these industries. For sectors that are heavily dependent on petroleum, whether as fuel or as a raw material, a sustained drop in oil prices can meaningfully improve their bottom line.

Yet caution still hangs in the air. Investors are watching closely to see how quickly Middle Eastern producers can restore output and resume exports after the damage the war caused to infrastructure. Energy experts and shipping companies want firm confidence that the peace deal will hold before they commit to sending vessels back into the region. The journey from ceasefire to normalcy, most analysts agree, will not be a short one.

What A Reopening Could Mean For India

For India, the most immediate gain from a Hormuz reopening would come through falling oil prices. The country imports roughly 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, which means any sustained drop in global prices directly lowers its import bill and takes pressure off the rupee.

Cheaper oil also helps shrink the current account deficit, the gap between what India earns from exports and what it spends on imports. Over time, lower energy costs tend to bring down transportation and logistics expenses, which can ease the prices of everyday goods for ordinary consumers.

For fuel retailers, commonly known as oil marketing companies or OMCs, the relief could be significant. These companies have spent months absorbing a portion of the global price shock without passing the full burden on to customers. A sustained fall in crude prices would reduce what are called under-recoveries or the losses OMCs incur when they sell fuel below cost, and gradually improve their financial health.

Also Read: Dalal Street Soars As US-Iran Strike Peace Deal, Hormuz To Reopen, Sensex Up 1,200 Points, Nifty At 24K

The Fine Print That Markets Are Watching

Not everything about the deal has gone down smoothly. Iran announced that navigation through the strait would now be jointly regulated by Iran and Oman. This has raised questions about the future of free and open sea passage. Whether this signals a formal toll on shipping, as some reports suggest, remains unclear ahead of Friday's signing. Full details of the peace agreement have not yet been released publicly.

Adding another layer of complexity, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had already announced an increase in production quotas effective from July, a move that was placing its own downward pressure on prices even before Monday's news.

With this deal now in play, oil markets face the difficult task of pricing in a new normal. Analysts caution that while the direction is clear, it could take many more months before prices genuinely stabilise. The disruptions from the war have left supply chains, shipping routes and long-term energy contracts deeply unsettled.