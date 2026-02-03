US-India Trade Pact: Why Washington Says The 18% Tariff Deal Is A Big Win For Farmers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The trade agreement announced by US President Donald Trump with what American lawmakers describe as a “close partner” India, has triggered strong reactions across Washington, with senior leaders calling it a strategic breakthrough for American farmers, energy exports, and broader geopolitical objectives.

The deal, which lowers the reciprocal tariff charged by the United States on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, has been framed by US officials as both an economic and diplomatic win.

A ‘Superb Accomplishment’ for US-India Ties

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch congratulated President Trump on what he described as a major achievement, reported PTI.

“Congratulations to President Trump for a superb accomplishment on today’s trade agreement with India,” Risch said in a post on X.

He added that he was “very glad to learn that the world’s oldest and largest democracy has agreed to reduce trade barriers with the United States.”

Calling India a “close partner” of the US with a prominent diaspora in America, Risch stressed that New Delhi plays a critical role in countering China’s “malign influence in the Indo-Pacific.”

He also linked the agreement to broader geopolitical goals, saying, “Now, under this new agreement, India has pledged to buy American. It will also help the US counter Russian aggression and in its work to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine by cutting off India’s support of the Russian energy sector.”

Boost for American Farmers

Agriculture featured prominently in the US reaction to the deal. US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins thanked President Trump for “once again” delivering for American farmers. “New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America,” she said in a post on X.

Rollins pointed out that in 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India stood at $1.3 billion. She described India’s growing population as an “important market” for American agricultural products and said the agreement would help narrow that gap.

“America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for agriculture,” she added.

For US policymakers, greater access to India’s vast consumer base is being positioned as an opportunity not only to expand exports but also to strengthen domestic rural incomes.

Energy Diplomacy

The trade pact has also been presented as part of a wider energy strategy.

Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum described Trump as “Dealmaker in Chief”, saying the President “continues to bring in record investment from US energy purchases. This is energy diplomacy at work, strengthening international relationships and bolstering the US economy!”

The agreement includes India’s commitment to increase purchases of American energy and potentially Venezuelan supplies, a move that US lawmakers see as directly linked to efforts to limit Russian energy revenues.

Senator Lindsey Graham said India “has more than earned” the tariff reduction.

“Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war -- by having (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate -- is working,” Graham said on X.

He added, “Through their behaviour, India has more than earned this reduction. I’m hoping that the other big nations that buy Russian will follow India’s direction. Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great. We’re not there yet, but with India’s actions, we are moving closer. End the bloodbath in Ukraine now.”

Graham has proposed a sanctions bill that could impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

Trump And Modi On The Trade Deal

President Trump announced the agreement on Truth Social after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It was an Honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!”

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people who GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most.”

Prime Minister Modi also confirmed the development.

“Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” Modi said.

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” he added.

While the immediate headline is the tariff reduction, the response from American leaders shows that Washington views the agreement as part of a wider strategic realignment.

For the US, the deal promises expanded agricultural exports, stronger energy ties and potential leverage in its approach towards Russia. For India, it marks a recalibration in trade relations with a key partner, while deepening cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies.