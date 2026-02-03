Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s evolving trade relationship with the United States has entered what analysts describe as a more constructive phase. With Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the earlier 50 per cent, policymakers and market participants are now assessing what this shift could mean for exports, the rupee and long-term economic stability.

According to a report by Axis Securities, the trade agreement is structurally positive for India’s medium-term growth trajectory and external stability. But beyond the headline tariff cut, the real story lies in how this deal could gradually alter India’s export profile and financial resilience.

Why The Tariff Reduction Matters

The US decision to reduce tariffs to 18 per cent is more than a diplomatic reset. It addresses one of the key irritants in bilateral trade relations and restores greater predictability for exporters.

Lower tariffs improve the price competitiveness of Indian goods in the American market. For sectors operating on tight margins, even incremental tariff relief can significantly improve order flows and profitability.

The report suggests that improved market access and greater tariff certainty are likely to boost exports, support manufacturing investment, and strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, reported IANS.

Over time, these factors could help narrow India’s current account deficit, stabilise the rupee and reduce vulnerability to global economic shocks.

Sectors Set To Benefit The Most

Export-oriented industries with strong US exposure stand to gain directly from the revised tariff framework.

Axis Securities identifies textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, IT services, and select industrials as key beneficiaries. These sectors are expected to gain from improved market access, tariff rationalisation and enhanced supply-chain certainty.

Higher order inflows and improved capacity utilisation could translate into better earnings visibility. For listed companies, this often supports stronger valuations and, potentially, sustained investor interest.

The deal also aligns closely with India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and its broader ambition to deepen domestic manufacturing while moving up the global value chain.

Beyond Tariffs

The report notes that India-US trade relations are entering a constructive phase after a period marked by tariff disputes, regulatory friction and global supply-chain disruptions.

Both economies are seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce excessive dependence on China-centric manufacturing hubs. In this context, the proposed US-India trade deal emerges as a strategic pivot rather than a transactional arrangement.

For India, the agreement supports its export diversification strategy and manufacturing push. For the US, India offers a large and increasingly reliable market as well as an alternative manufacturing base in critical sectors.

What It Means For The Rupee And External Stability

A sustained increase in exports and FDI inflows can help improve India’s balance of payments position. A narrower current account deficit reduces pressure on the rupee, particularly during periods of global financial stress.

By strengthening export competitiveness and providing greater certainty to global investors, the trade deal could gradually improve India’s resilience to external shocks. While the immediate currency impact may be limited, the medium-term structural benefits could be significant.

Implications For Equity Markets

From a market perspective, the agreement enhances earnings visibility for companies with US exposure. Axis Securities suggests that the deal supports valuation re-rating, particularly for export-focused and capital expenditure-linked sectors.

Importantly, it reinforces India’s positioning as a relative safe haven among emerging markets. At a time when global capital flows remain sensitive to geopolitical risks and supply-chain reconfiguration, policy clarity in a major bilateral relationship adds to investor confidence.

However, the report cautions against viewing the trade agreement as a short-term trigger. Instead, it should be understood as a medium-term structural positive.

The Long-Term Opportunity

If implemented effectively, the trade deal could meaningfully enhance India’s manufacturing depth, export competitiveness and integration into global supply chains.

Investors, according to the report, should focus on companies with strong US exposure, scalable manufacturing capabilities, regulatory compliance strength and resilient balance sheets to fully capture the opportunity.

The India-US trade agreement may not transform the economy overnight. But by restoring tariff clarity and strengthening strategic alignment between the two major economies, it lays the groundwork for steadier growth, stronger exports and improved external stability in the years ahead.