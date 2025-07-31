US Imposes Sanctions On Six Indian Firms Over Alleged Iranian Petrochemical Trade

The United States has imposed sanctions on six India-based companies for allegedly engaging in transactions involving Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, targeting global trade networks linked to Iran. The move is part of Washington’s broader strategy to restrict revenue streams that, according to American officials, fund Iran’s destabilising activities and terror-linked operations in the Middle East.

The US State Department announced the sanctions on Wednesday, naming the firms involved and detailing the scale of alleged transactions that violate American restrictions. These sanctions form a segment of a larger list targeting 20 companies and entities across multiple countries, including Turkey, the UAE, China, and Indonesia.

High-Value Imports Under Scrutiny

Among the Indian companies named, Alchemical Solutions Private Limited faces the most serious allegations. US authorities claim it imported over $84 million worth of Iranian petrochemical products during the 2024 calendar year.

Global Industrial Chemicals Limited reportedly sourced methanol and other petrochemicals valued above $51 million between July 2024 and January 2025, while Jupiter Dye Chem Private Limited is said to have imported over $49 million worth of Iranian-origin goods, including toluene.

Other Indian firms listed include Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company, with imports valued at $22 million, and Persistent Petrochem Private Limited, whose methanol imports were pegged at approximately $14 million between October and December 2024. Kanchan Polymers, another entity named in the sanctions, allegedly procured polyethylene products worth over $1.3 million.

Additionally, Tanais Way General Trading LLC, a UAE-based firm with Indian trade ties, was sanctioned for exporting Iranian polyethylene to Kanchan Polymers.

Asset Freeze And Trade Prohibitions

The sanctions entail an immediate freeze on all US-based assets held by these companies or any American-controlled interests. Moreover, US citizens and businesses are now barred from engaging in transactions with the sanctioned firms. Any business in which these companies hold a 50 per cent or greater stake will also face restrictions.

Maximum Pressure Campaign Continues

The latest sanctions are consistent with the US’s longstanding “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at curbing Iran’s ability to generate oil-related revenue. The American government asserts that Tehran uses proceeds from these sectors to support militant proxies and undermine regional stability.

Though India scaled down its oil imports from Iran significantly after earlier US sanctions in 2019, trade relations between the two countries have persisted in other sectors. According to ANI, the Indian companies named can appeal to be delisted from the US Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

Trump Unveils 25 Per Cent Tariff On Indian Goods

Adding to the tension in bilateral ties, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a new 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1. The move follows a breakdown in trade negotiations between the two nations, with no interim deal in sight despite multiple rounds of discussions.

India Responds

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a statement acknowledging Trump’s remarks and said the government is “studying the implications.” It affirmed India’s commitment to a “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” trade agreement while emphasizing its intent to safeguard national interests, including the welfare of farmers, MSMEs, and small entrepreneurs.