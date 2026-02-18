Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIs The US Immigration Crackdown Hurting Jobs? What The Latest Fed Data Shows

Is The US Immigration Crackdown Hurting Jobs? What The Latest Fed Data Shows

The findings arrive at a politically charged moment, as President Donald Trump advances an aggressive immigration enforcement agenda during his second term.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A dramatic slowdown in unauthorised immigration to the United States is now being linked to a sharp cooling in job creation, according to fresh research published by the San Francisco Federal Reserve.

The findings arrive at a politically charged moment, as President Donald Trump advances an aggressive immigration enforcement agenda during his second term.

Revised labour data shows that overall job additions in 2025 have fallen nearly 88 per cent compared to the previous year, marking a striking decline that economists are now examining through the lens of migration patterns.

From Immigration Surge To Sudden Slowdown

The San Francisco Fed study traces the rise in unauthorised immigration beginning in 2021, followed by a notable deceleration starting in March 2024, reported Business Standard.

 Researchers found that employment growth in local labour markets tended to rise when inflows increased and weakened as those flows diminished.

The study focused on what economists refer to as “unauthorised immigrant worker flows” (UIWF), comparing changes in these flows with employment trends across sectors and regions.

“On average, places experiencing the biggest slowdowns in unauthorised immigration saw the biggest slowdowns in employment growth in construction, manufacturing, and other services,” wrote Fed economists Daniel Wilson and Xiaoqing Zhou.

The connection appears particularly strong in labour-intensive industries that have historically relied on migrant workers.

Construction And Housing Supply Under Pressure

Among the sectors most affected, construction stands out.

“The effect for the construction sector is particularly notable, because it suggests that falling UIWF (unauthorised immigrant worker flows) in recent months could be slowing residential construction and hence slowing down the growth of housing supply,” the economists wrote.

At a time when housing affordability remains a pressing concern across many US cities, the prospect of slower residential construction adds another layer to an already complex market dynamic. If labour availability tightens, project timelines can lengthen, and supply constraints may intensify.

Manufacturing and certain service segments have also recorded weaker employment momentum in areas that experienced sharper immigration declines.

The 2025 Jobs Data In Context

The scale of the slowdown is significant. Revised employment figures published last week indicate that the US economy added 181,000 jobs in 2025. That is sharply lower than the 1.459 million jobs added in 2024, the final full year of former President Joe Biden’s term.

While job growth naturally fluctuates with economic cycles, economists have increasingly pointed to immigration as one factor influencing labour market dynamics. The San Francisco Fed report does not argue that immigration is the sole driver of employment growth, but it highlights a measurable correlation between worker inflows and hiring trends in specific sectors.

“US employment growth is likely to face continued downward pressure as long as the ongoing declines in unauthorised immigrant worker flows continue,” the authors wrote.

The implication is not necessarily one of long-term structural decline, but rather that labour market conditions may remain subdued if worker supply continues to contract.

Defining ‘Unauthorised’ Immigration

The term “unauthorised” immigrants refers to individuals who entered the United States without formal admission under immigration law. Federal authorities typically encounter such individuals at ports of entry, along the border, or within the country.

Many receive a “Notice To Appear” in immigration court, allowing them to apply for asylum or challenge removal. Historically, most have been permitted to remain in the country while their cases are adjudicated, a process that can take at least a year and often several years.

These individuals often enter the workforce during this period, particularly in industries facing persistent labour shortages.

President Donald Trump’s administration argues that stricter enforcement will protect American workers and help ease housing demand pressures.

Supporters of these measures say they are necessary to restore border control and strengthen domestic labour markets. Critics contend that aggressive enforcement risks disrupting industries that rely heavily on migrant labour and may create prolonged legal uncertainty for long-settled migrants, students and workers.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main finding of the San Francisco Federal Reserve research?

The research links a significant slowdown in unauthorized immigration to a cooling of job creation in the US. Employment growth appears to have weakened as immigration inflows diminished.

Which sectors are most affected by the slowdown in unauthorized immigration?

Construction, manufacturing, and other services sectors have seen the biggest slowdowns in employment growth. This is particularly notable in construction, potentially impacting housing supply.

How has job creation changed in recent years according to the data?

Job additions in 2025 have fallen nearly 88% compared to 2024. The US economy added 181,000 jobs in 2025, down from 1.459 million in 2024.

What does the term 'unauthorized immigrant' refer to?

It refers to individuals who entered the US without formal admission under immigration law. They may be encountered at ports of entry, along the border, or within the country.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Jobs Immigration Unemployment US Immigration America US Jobs US Labour Market Donald Trump Immigration Crackdown
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Is The US Immigration Crackdown Hurting Jobs? What The Latest Fed Data Shows
Trump’s Tough Immigration Stance And The 2025 Jobs Slump - What We Know
Business
Streaming Showdown: WBD Shareholders To Decide Between Netflix And Paramount Bids
Warner Bros Discovery Sets March 20 Vote On Netflix Merger Amid Paramount Bid Battle
Business
Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Tests 25,700 As Volatility Remains High On Dalal Street
Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Tests 25,700 As Volatility Remains High On Dalal Street
Business
India-France Meet 2026: 30,000 Student Target, Visa-Free Transit And AI Push Announced
India-France Meet 2026: 30,000 Student Target, Visa-Free Transit And AI Push Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget