Trump's Green Card Suspension Hits Microsoft, TCS, Infosys: Impact on Indians Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight major tech firms suspended from US PERM program.

Action targets foreign workers' path to US permanent residency.

Microsoft, TCS defend hiring; Nasscom highlights economic contribution.

Thousands of Indian technology professionals working in the United States are bracing for fresh uncertainty after the Trump administration suspended Microsoft and seven other major technology and outsourcing firms from a federal programme that helps foreign employees obtain green cards.

The move, announced on Thursday, is expected to disproportionately affect Indian workers, who make up the largest share of beneficiaries of US employment-based immigration routes and have long relied on employer sponsorship to convert temporary H-1B status into permanent residency.

PERM Suspension Explained

The action bars Microsoft, Adobe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant and Capgemini from the Permanent Labor Certification Program, or PERM, the step employers use to sponsor eligible foreign workers for a green card. US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, who announced the measure alongside Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Todd Blanche, said the Department of Labor would neither accept new PERM applications nor process pending ones for any of the eight companies while multiple federal investigations remain under way.

It is worth being precise about what this does and does not do. PERM is one stage in the employment-based green card process, separate from the H-1B visa itself. The named companies can continue to employ staff on H-1B visas; what has been paused is their ability to help eligible employees move from that temporary status towards permanent residency, a route that, for many Indian professionals in particular, can otherwise take years, even decades, given backlogs tied to per-country caps.

Sonderling said the eight firms had collectively requested nearly three million foreign workers since 2009, receiving more than 230,000 H-1B approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications in that period. Vance went further, accusing Microsoft specifically of laying off 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards over the same period, arithmetic he used to argue that the company had, in effect, replaced each laid-off worker with "one and a half foreign indentured servants."

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Microsoft’s Defence: “Not New Hires”

Microsoft pushed back the same day, framing the figures very differently. "We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce. That is why the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans," the company said in a statement, reported Financial Express.

Of the roughly 6,000 H-1B applications Microsoft filed in the last fiscal year, it said 80% were simply to extend or change the status of employees already working for the company, not to bring in new hires. The remainder, it said, involved people who were already legally present in the US and chose to join Microsoft rather than new arrivals to the country; together, these new joiners accounted for just 1% of its total US workforce.

On compensation, Microsoft rejected any suggestion that visa programmes were being used to pay foreign workers less, saying it files H-1B petitions only for employees meeting the category's "rigorous standards" and pays them "the same as any other employees doing comparable work." The company said its ability to draw on skilled talent from around the world, alongside strengthening the domestic talent pipeline, has been central to its position as "a global technology leader." It added that it would share further details of its visa usage with the administration.

TCS: “Minimal Impact” on Hiring

Among the Indian firms named, TCS moved quickly to reassure employees and clients that the practical impact would be limited. The company said it had filed only a single-digit number of PERM applications over the past two years, meaning the suspension is unlikely to materially affect its workforce strategy or client engagements.

TCS reiterated plans to add 15,000 employees in the US over the next five years, built around local recruitment, including campus hiring, across its 31 offices and delivery centres in the country, rather than relying on the PERM pathway. The company said it would comply with whatever directive the Department of Labor issues.

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Nasscom Reacts to PERM Ban

India's technology industry body, Nasscom, sought to draw a clear line between the PERM suspension and the broader question of skilled talent mobility, arguing the two should not be treated as interchangeable. It noted that US employers have long used H-1B visas to address short-term skills gaps, and said Indian technology firms had already reduced their reliance on such visas in recent years in favour of expanding local hiring.

Nasscom also pointed out that the proportion of employees who move from H-1B status to permanent residency via PERM has historically been relatively small. It argued that Indian IT companies, which work with a majority of Fortune 500 firms, contribute to the US economy by helping businesses innovate and grow while creating local jobs, and said its member firms, which operate in more than 80 countries, remain committed to complying with local regulations wherever they do business.

Jayapal vs Vance on Green Cards

The action has not gone unchallenged politically. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Washington state, home to Microsoft's Redmond headquarters, argued the suspension undermines legal immigration rather than fixing the system's genuine flaws, reported PTI. "You don't fix a broken immigration system by taking a hammer to legal immigration," she said, describing PERM as a structured first step toward an employment-based green card designed to benefit, rather than harm, the American economy. Vance responded by suggesting her defence of Microsoft amounted to ensuring "megacorporations have a never-ending flow of cheap labour."

US Visa Crackdown Widens

The PERM suspension is part of a broader push that could touch Indian students as well as workers. The same week, the Department of Labor opened what it called a "historic investigation" into alleged fraud involving J-1 exchange visas at nine American universities, while the Department of Homeland Security has separately proposed steep new fees, up to $70,000 for an initial application, for international students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT), the scheme that lets F-1 visa holders gain US work experience linked to their studies. Indian nationals are among the largest users of both the H-1B and OPT pathways, making any tightening of either route significant for the community.

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What It Means for Indian Workers

For now, the practical effect of the suspension is narrower than the political rhetoric around it: no new or pending PERM applications will move forward for the eight named companies, but existing H-1B status and employment are unaffected.

Even so, for Indian professionals already navigating a years-long wait for permanent residency, the suspension adds fresh uncertainty to an already difficult path, one that companies like TCS say they are largely insulated from through local hiring, even as the broader question of when, and how, the programme might resume remains unanswered.