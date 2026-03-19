Fed Holds Interest Rates Amid Iran War Oil Shock; Signals Rate Cuts But No Timeline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, as rising oil prices linked to the ongoing U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict heighten inflation risks and economic uncertainty. The decision, widely anticipated by markets, reflects the central Bank’s cautious stance in a complex global environment.

Despite pressure from Donald Trump to cut borrowing costs, policymakers have chosen to wait and watch. Analysts believe geopolitical tensions and volatile oil prices have reduced the likelihood of immediate rate cuts, pushing expectations further into the future. According to projections, a majority of officials still expect at least one rate cut, though the timing remains uncertain.

Jerome Powell stated it is “too soon” to assess the full economic impact of the Iran war, emphasising that policymakers are navigating an unpredictable environment. The Fed now expects inflation to end the year at 2.7 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent earlier, largely due to the oil price shock and lingering effects of tariffs. Economic growth is projected at 2.4 per cent, while unemployment is expected to remain steady at 4.4 per cent. Powell acknowledged that the current balance between inflation and growth carries downside risks.

Powell also confirmed that he will remain as chair until a successor is confirmed, with Kevin Warsh facing delays amid an ongoing investigation. He added that he has not yet decided whether to stay on the board beyond that period.

5 Key Takeaways from the Fed Meeting

1. High Uncertainty Clouds Policy Outlook The Fed maintained rates but offered limited forward guidance, with repeated emphasis on uncertainty in economic conditions.

2. Iran War Complicates Decision-Making The conflict has triggered an oil price surge, making it difficult for policymakers to accurately assess inflation and growth risks.

3. Rate Cuts Expected but Timing Unclear While projections indicates potential rate cuts, there is no consensus among policymakers on when easing will begin.

4. Inflation Risks Rising Again Higher oil prices and past tariff impacts have pushed inflation expectations higher to 2.7 per cent for the year.

5. Leadership Transition Adds to Uncertainty Powell’s future role remains undecided, and delays in confirming his successor are adding another layer of uncertainty.

Overall, the Federal Reserve’s latest stance highlights a delicate balancing act as it navigates inflation pressures, geopolitical tensions, and evolving economic dynamics.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)