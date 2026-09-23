Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US considers diesel export ban amid high domestic prices.

Ban would ease US prices, but tighten global supplies.

Iran, Ukraine conflicts, Russia export curbs, strain global diesel.

Diesel has become one of Washington's hottest political topics.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he backs halting American diesel exports as domestic fuel prices continue to climb. Standing alongside him, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was examining whether a full or partial export ban could realistically be put into effect.

The timing is notable: US diesel prices are at record highs, and the November midterm elections are just weeks away. Diesel underpins far more than what drivers see at the pump, it powers trucks, farm equipment and construction machinery, meaning a sharp price rise ripples through the wider economy.

The knock-on effects, though, would not stay within US borders. America has emerged as a crucial diesel supplier to Europe and other markets weaning themselves off Russian fuel. Keeping more diesel at home could ease prices domestically in the short term, but analysts caution it would also tighten global supply, adding further strain on Europe, which is already grappling with record diesel prices and shrinking flows from both Russia and West Asia.

What's behind the diesel squeeze

Several pressures are converging on the diesel market at once.

Conflict involving Iran is one factor. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has interrupted oil and fuel shipments out of the West Asia, and the effects are showing up in the data. S&P Global reported that West Asian diesel exports to Europe were on track to hit a six-year low in September, averaging roughly 110,000 barrels a day so far, down sharply from 191,000 barrels a day in August. The International Energy Agency has separately noted that net diesel and gasoil exports from Gulf countries in August stood at only a little over a quarter of pre-war levels, reported The Financial Express.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has compounded the problem. Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have dented refining capacity and tightened Russia's own domestic fuel market. Trump has publicly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call off such strikes.

"Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump said on 13 September. "We spoke to Mr. Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel, because that's hurting, that's hurting the world," he added.

Russia, for its part, has tightened its own diesel export restrictions, further squeezing global supply. S&P Global reported that Moscow had extended these restrictions into October.

Europe bears the brunt

Having deliberately scaled back its reliance on Russian fuel, Europe now leans more heavily on alternative suppliers, and is feeling the resulting pressure most acutely. According to S&P Global, European diesel prices hit a record on September 15, with the Northwest Europe benchmark touching $1,642.25 per metric tonne, the highest level since the assessment began. Prices eased slightly the following day but held at the second-highest level on record.

The squeeze has been severe enough that European diesel prices have overtaken jet fuel prices, S&P Global noted, citing market data. With both West Asiaern and Russian supply lines under strain, Europe has increasingly turned to the US and other exporters to fill the gap.

India's growing role in Europe's diesel supply

India has quietly become a significant piece of that puzzle. Citing data from energy analytics firm Vortexa, Business Standard reported that Indian refiners accounted for about 60% of the diesel and gasoil shipped via the Bab-el-Mandeb route towards Europe in August, roughly 200,000 barrels a day of diesel and gasoil moved along that route that month.

India's position is complicated by its own crude sourcing. Indian refiners remain major buyers of Russian crude, and Russia stayed India's largest crude supplier in August, though volumes had eased from the record highs seen earlier in the summer. Reuters reported that India's Russian crude imports fell to around 2.1 million barrels a day in August, with further declines expected in September.

Washington, meanwhile, is turning up pressure on countries still buying Russian oil. A US sanctions law signed last week hands Trump the authority to impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian crude. In response, Indian refiners have begun scouting alternative crude sources for future cargoes, Reuters reported, a shift that, if it gathers pace, could also affect how much diesel India is able to funnel towards Europe.

Even so, a US diesel export ban is unlikely to hit India directly, given how different the two countries' trade routes for refined fuel are. India does not depend on American diesel; it runs a substantial refining industry that converts crude, including discounted Russian crude, into diesel for both domestic use and export. The sharper impact of any US ban would more likely land in Latin America and parts of Europe, which rely far more directly on US diesel shipments.

Washington weighs its options

Bessent, addressing reporters alongside Trump, confirmed that officials were assessing the feasibility of an export ban, including whether it should be full or partial.

The idea has also found backing among Republican candidates in tightly contested races. Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan called for a temporary pause on exports, saying in a statement on Tuesday: "American fuel should stay home with Americans. The cost of diesel is just too damn high. I'm calling for a temporary pause of American diesel exports so that we can rebuild our reserves ahead of winter and put American and Alaskan families first."

Republican candidates Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Mike Rogers in Michigan have echoed similar calls. Both have also separately pushed for a swift end to the conflict in Iran, a position that puts them at odds with Trump on that particular issue.

Also Read : Share Markets Follow Asian Peers, Sensex About 200 Points Higher, Nifty Marginally In Green

Not everyone in the administration is convinced

The proposal has stirred some internal disagreement. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has warned that restricting exports could leave the Gulf Coast oversupplied with diesel relative to demand, potentially forcing refiners to scale back production, which, in turn, could squeeze gasoline supplies too.

"If you start putting barriers on flows, pretty quickly you will reduce the production, and you'll have less supply. We need more supply, not less supply," Wright said at a Daily Caller event last week.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has raised separate concerns, questioning whether an export ban would actually bring fuel prices down. He warned it could invite retaliation from other energy-exporting nations, and pointed out that several US states, California among them, depend on energy imports from overseas.