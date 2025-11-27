Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessHistoric Thanksgiving Traffic Ahead: US Airports Face Storms, Staff Gaps, And Packed Flights

Historic Thanksgiving Traffic Ahead: US Airports Face Storms, Staff Gaps, And Packed Flights

Airlines for America, an association of passenger and cargo carriers, forecasts that 31 million passengers will fly between November 21 and December 1, smashing every previous Thanksgiving record.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

American carriers are rolling out extra planes and crews as they prepare for the heaviest Thanksgiving air traffic in history, with the industry still recovering from the prolonged government shutdown, controller shortages, and incoming winter storms.

Airlines for America, an association of passenger and cargo carriers, forecasts that 31 million passengers will fly between November 21 and December 1, smashing every previous Thanksgiving record. The Federal Aviation Administration calls it the busiest holiday stretch in 15 years, with airlines scheduling over 360,000 flights from Monday through next Tuesday alone.

Security lines will feel the strain. The Transportation Security Administration plans to screen 17.8 million travellers from November 25 to December 2, including a potential single-day record of more than 3 million on Sunday, December 1.

The nation’s mega-hubs are all set to bear the brunt. Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas–Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Denver are set for non-stop traffic, with Atlanta still recovering from this week’s storm-forced evacuation of its control tower, the world’s busiest airport, brought to a standstill for nearly an hour.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged flyers to arrive early, enable app alerts, and, in his words, “dress respectfully and treat each other with kindness” amid packed cabins and frayed nerves.

Carriers are scrambling to restore full schedules after shutdown-mandated caps slashed flights and worsened existing controller gaps.

Although the FAA insists towers will be adequately staffed, the system faces fresh threats: snow pounding the Pacific Northwest and Upper Midwest, heavy rain sweeping Tennessee and the Northeast, spotty technology glitches, and tight fuel supplies at some airports.

Airlines warn that the real test comes on the return leg. Sunday, December 1, is on track to become the single busiest air-travel day of 2025, with every available seat already booked on most major routes.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Airports Thanksgiving US Flight
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Cities
Dense Fog Disrupts Bengaluru Flights, 41 Delayed Since Early Morning
Dense Fog Disrupts Bengaluru Flights, 41 Delayed Since Early Morning
World
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
Entertainment
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget