UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NPCI deferred new UPI merchant charges until after Diwali.

Charges apply to select merchant transactions over Rs 2,000.

Most UPI transactions and individual users remain unaffected.

Shopkeepers and businesses gearing up for the festive rush will have a little more breathing room before new charges on certain UPI payments kick in. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Tuesday that the rollout of merchant discount rates (MDR) on select UPI transactions has been deferred until after Diwali.

Festive season behind the pause

According to an NPCI statement, the UPI and Services Steering Committee took the decision on 13 October, with the festive season in mind. The revised rates will now come into effect immediately after Diwali, on a date that will be notified separately.

UPI MDR on Select Merchant Transactions Shall be Implemented Post Diwali Press Release Link: https://t.co/5KMjOP0tHd https://t.co/pD8IKfN6sR — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) October 13, 2026

The move pushes back the rollout that had been planned for 15 October, giving merchants and payment service providers additional time to prepare before the new framework applies.

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Who will pay, and how much

Under the revised framework, a flat MDR of Rs 5 will apply to UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 in select merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance and fuel.

For larger merchant payments above Rs 2,000, a charge of 0.4% will apply, capped at Rs 300, as per the earlier framework outlined by NPCI.

The impact, however, is expected to be narrow. Around 4% of merchant transactions are likely to fall under the framework, while more than 95% of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions will stay outside it. Small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) model will continue to pay zero MDR.

What it means for everyday users

For individual users, NPCI said there will be no monthly quota or cap on free UPI transactions, and payments covered by the free framework will continue without any MDR charge.

Banks have also been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass the cost on to customers, so consumers are not expected to face an extra charge for paying through UPI under the revised structure.

Where the money will go

Under the new structure, 5% of total MDR collections will be set aside for a dedicated fund to support UPI acceptance among small merchants. The rest of the MDR revenue will be shared among participants across the UPI ecosystem and is expected to help fund the expansion of the payment system, cybersecurity and innovation, according to NPCI.

The revised rates are also expected to remain lower than the charges applicable to cards and digital wallets, the statement said.

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