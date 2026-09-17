UPI MDR Controversy: Govt Says No External Influence, RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free

The government has rejected allegations that the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions was influenced by external factors, calling the claims “patently false and misleading”.

Govt Rejects External Influence Claim

According to government sources, the allegation that MDR was introduced under any external influence is “patently false and misleading”.

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The sources said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is constantly promoting RuPay debit cards as part of its efforts.

RuPay Debit Cards To Remain Free From MDR

The government sources said the use of RuPay debit cards has been kept free from MDR.

“RuPay cards will have an edge over other cards,” the sources said.

The comments come amid the ongoing debate over the introduction of MDR on UPI transactions.

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