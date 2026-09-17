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English NewsBusinessUPI MDR Controversy: Govt Says No External Influence, RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free

UPI MDR Controversy: Govt Says No External Influence, RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free

According to government sources, the allegation that MDR was introduced under any external influence is “patently false and misleading”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government rejects external influence claims on UPI MDR introduction.
  • NPCI actively promotes RuPay debit cards amidst ongoing debate.
  • RuPay debit cards will remain free from MDR charges.

The government has rejected allegations that the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions was influenced by external factors, calling the claims “patently false and misleading”.

Govt Rejects External Influence Claim

According to government sources, the allegation that MDR was introduced under any external influence is “patently false and misleading”.

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The sources said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is constantly promoting RuPay debit cards as part of its efforts.

RuPay Debit Cards To Remain Free From MDR

The government sources said the use of RuPay debit cards has been kept free from MDR.

“RuPay cards will have an edge over other cards,” the sources said.

The comments come amid the ongoing debate over the introduction of MDR on UPI transactions.

ALSO READ: Stock Markets End On A Muted Note As Sensex Falls Marginally, Nifty Tests 23,300

Frequently Asked Questions

Did external factors influence the introduction of MDR on UPI transactions?

No, the government has rejected these allegations, calling them

Are RuPay debit cards subject to Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

No, the use of RuPay debit cards has been kept free from MDR. This provides RuPay cards with an advantage over other card types.

What is the NPCI's role regarding RuPay debit cards?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is consistently promoting RuPay debit cards. This is part of its ongoing efforts in the payments sector.

What is the current debate surrounding UPI transactions?

There is an ongoing debate concerning the introduction of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. This has prompted government clarification.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
UPI UPI MDR Controversy Govt Says No External Influence RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free
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