No, the government has rejected these allegations, calling them
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UPI MDR Controversy: Govt Says No External Influence, RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free
According to government sources, the allegation that MDR was introduced under any external influence is “patently false and misleading”.
- Government rejects external influence claims on UPI MDR introduction.
- NPCI actively promotes RuPay debit cards amidst ongoing debate.
- RuPay debit cards will remain free from MDR charges.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did external factors influence the introduction of MDR on UPI transactions?
Are RuPay debit cards subject to Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?
No, the use of RuPay debit cards has been kept free from MDR. This provides RuPay cards with an advantage over other card types.
What is the NPCI's role regarding RuPay debit cards?
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is consistently promoting RuPay debit cards. This is part of its ongoing efforts in the payments sector.
What is the current debate surrounding UPI transactions?
There is an ongoing debate concerning the introduction of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. This has prompted government clarification.
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