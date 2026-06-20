UP's exports to BRICS nations cross USD 5.36 billion during FY2025-26: Govt

Agra (UP), Jun 19 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh is strengthening trade, technology and investment ties with BRICS nations, with the state's total exports to BRICS member and partner countries crossing USD 5.36 billion during the financial year 2025-26, the state government said on Friday.

Addressing the BRICS MSME Forum held in Agra, UP MSME Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the state has been exporting machinery, garments, leather, carpets and precious stones to several countries.

According to a state government statement, out of the total exports, goods worth about USD 3.938 billion were exported to BRICS member countries, while exports worth USD 1.429 billion went to partner nations.

The three-day BRICS MSME Forum in Agra was attended by representatives from BRICS countries along with MSME officials.

Chaudhary said Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector has emerged as a major pillar of employment, innovation and economic growth, with around 96 lakh MSME units operating in the state and providing employment to about 1.65 crore people.

He said the state's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has helped connect local talent and traditional crafts with global markets.

Under the ODOP scheme, more than 20,000 people have been provided margin money assistance of around Rs 897 crore, generating 3.16 lakh employment opportunities, the statement said.

The minister also highlighted the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, under which over 4.41 lakh traditional artisans have been provided modern toolkits and training.

The government said the state has also launched the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign to encourage self-employment among the youth. Under the scheme, interest-free loans without guarantee are being provided with a target of setting up 10 lakh new micro units over 10 years.

It added that MSME parks are being developed in the state under the PLEDGE scheme, with parks already approved in 12 districts to provide a better industrial ecosystem. PTI KIS MNK MNK

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