UAE investors meet: Odisha signs 5 MoUs, secures investment proposals worth Rs 8,417 crore

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI): The Odisha government on Thursday signed five MoUs and secured eight investment proposals worth Rs 8,417 crore on the second day of its UAE investors outreach programme, officials said.

The MoUs were signed at the programme in Dubai in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

If the projects are implemented, they would generate employment for 14,310 people, the officials said.

The engagements covered a wide range of sectors, including information technology and IT-enabled services, real estate, logistics, food processing, agro and food processing, steel and steel downstream, rare earths, chemicals, aluminium and circular economy, an official said.

The chief minister held a series of high-level meetings with UAE leadership, global investors, industry representatives and business institutions in Dubai, he said.

Earlier in the day, Majhi met UAE’s Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and investors in Dubai. He requested them to set up industrial projects in Odisha.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment ties between Odisha and the UAE, with particular emphasis on exploring new investment opportunities in the state, an official statement released by the government said.

During the discussion, the chief minister highlighted Odisha's favourable business environment, strong industrial ecosystem and investment potential across key sectors, and invited UAE-based industrialists to explore opportunities in the state, it said.

UAE Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri is also the chairman of the Council of International Investments.

The Odisha government had on Wednesday signed an MoU for 14 new projects, entailing an investment of around Rs 2.10 lakh crore, during the first day of its investor outreach in the UAE, officials said.

The MoU was signed for 14 new projects with IHC and the Adani Group. PTI AAM RBT AAM AAM BDC

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