Trainer aircraft of private firm crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati; pilot safe

Pune, May 13 (PTI): A trainer aircraft of a private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district after developing a technical snag on Wednesday morning, police said.

A trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was safe, officials said.

The incident occurred near Gojubavi village near the Baramati airstrip at 8.50 am, said a police official.

The aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy. The company said it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Aircraft from the same company had previously been involved in accidents in the district, officials said.

Notably, a private chartered plane belonging to another company, VSR Ventures, carrying then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28, killing all persons on board.

Aviation regulator DGCA, in a late evening statement, said, "On May 13, M/s Red Bird Aviation, a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) Tecnam 2008JC Aircraft VT-RFY while engaged in a solo flying made forced landing at a place Gojubovi in the vicinity of Baramati Airport,".

The aircraft was being flown by a student pilot, it said.

According to the DGCA, while the first circuit and landing was successful, during the second circuit, "the student pilot observed some technical glitch and made a forced landing in an open field." "The student pilot is safe, but the aircraft sustained damage," the regulator said.

DGCA has initiated an investigation, the statement added.

Talking about Wednesday's incident, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI, "As per eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit an electricity pole." Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information, he said.

"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.

Redbird Flight Training Academy said in a statement that its aircraft, a Tecnam P2008JC with registration VT-RFY, was undertaking a solo flight, and the trainee pilot did not suffer any injuries.

"Necessary actions are being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities," it said.

Company sources said that the left wing tip, nose landing gear, prop and prop spinner of the aircraft suffered damage.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation sources, Redbird Tecnam 2008JC aircraft VT-RFY engaged in solo local sector flying at Baramati was involved in forced landing at Gojubovi. Officials have been sent to the site for investigation, they added.

On October 19, 2023, a pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft of the same company crashed near Katfal village in Baramati taluka.

On October 22, 2023, two persons were injured as another trainer aircraft belonging to the same academy crashed near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati. PTI SPK IAS GK KRK RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)