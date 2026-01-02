×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTobacco Taxes Too High? FAIFA Says Legal Cigarettes Already Unaffordable

Tobacco Taxes Too High? FAIFA Says Legal Cigarettes Already Unaffordable

A stable taxation framework, FAIFA noted in a statement, is necessary to sustain farmer incomes, protect employment across the value chain, and align economic policy with long-term public health goals

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) on Friday urged the government to roll back the notified excise rates on tobacco products and revise them to revenue-neutral rates, to disincentivise smuggling, and support domestic agriculture.

A stable taxation framework, FAIFA noted in a statement, is necessary to sustain farmer incomes, protect employment across the value chain, and align economic policy with long-term public health goals.

The Ministry of Finance notification ‘Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026’ has imposed an excise duty of Rs 2,050-Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length, effective February 1.

FAIFA said such a steep hike in taxes would force domestic manufacturers to raise prices of finished goods, which will lead to a drop in sales, hurting farmers supplies in return. This could cause a glut in the tobacco crop market in the near term, it added.

“While announcing GST 2.0 on September 4, 2025, Government had assured that in the case of tobacco products, GST would be charged at 40 per cent of the retail sales price, while the overall incidence of tax would be kept unchanged,” said Murali Babu, President, FAIFA.

He further added that the farming community across India has been holding on to this assurance of revenue neutrality and had welcomed the government’s decision to rationalise GST by restructuring rates and doing away with the 12 per cent slab, which helped reduce prices.

Appealing to the government, FAIFA leaders stressed that India’s legal cigarette prices are already among the least affordable globally when measured against per capita income, as reflected in World Health Organization’s (WHO) affordability index.

Current steep increase will render legal products unaffordable to a huge section of consumers, accelerating consumer migration to illegal channels, it argued. FAIFA appealed to the government to ensure that taxation policies do not punish those who have always remained within the law.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tobacco Tax Cigarettes Tobacco Tax Faifa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget