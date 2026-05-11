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HomeBusinessOne Stock Wipes Out Rs 1,700 Crore From Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Portfolio In Minutes

One Stock Wipes Out Rs 1,700 Crore From Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Portfolio In Minutes

Markets were sent into a flutter today when shares of Tata Group's major company, Titan Limited, crashed sharply in a single session. Rekha Jhunjhunwala took a hit of Rs 1,700 crore as a result.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 May 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Titan shares fell over 6% after PM's gold purchase appeal.
  • Investors fear reduced gold sales during wedding/festival season.
  • PM cited global energy crisis and rupee pressure.

The TATA Group’s shares took a heavy beating today, falling over 6% in the early trading session. The drop came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to stay away from buying gold for the next year. 

Also Read: Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

Why Did the Shares Fall?

Speaking in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi appealed to avoid purchasing gold for the next twelve months. With companies like Titan depending almost entirely on domestic gold demand, investors are worried that PM’s appeal could make gold sales tumble even further in the upcoming wedding and festival season. 

During today’s session, Titan shares fell as much as 6.28% to Rs 4,230, Rs 283.40 lower than its previous closing price of Rs 4,513.40. It opened at Rs 4,350 and hit an intraday low of Rs 4,220. Other jewellery stocks, such as Kalyan Jewellers and Senco Gold, also saw sharp declines during the day. 

The Prime Minister’s appeal was in the context of the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by tensions in West Asia and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. Economists have pointed out that India imports large quantities of both crude oil and gold, and both are paid for in US dollars. The high imports put pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves and can weaken the rupee. 

Also Read: Rupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Suffers Heavy Loss

Titan’s sharp fall wiped out nearly Rs 1,700 crore from the net worth of ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala. According to data from the March 2026 quarter, she holds 4,71,84,470 shares in Titan, amounting to approximately 5.31% stake in the company. With the stock falling Rs 362 per share today, her total wealth took a hit of around Rs 1,700 crore.

(The information provided here is for informational purposes only. It is important to note that investment in the market is subject to market risks. As an investor, always consult an expert before putting in money. ABPLive.com never advises anyone to invest money here.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the economic reason behind the Prime Minister's appeal regarding gold?

The appeal is linked to the global energy crisis and the need to manage India's foreign exchange reserves, as both gold and crude oil imports strain these reserves.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market PM Modi Rekha Jhunjhunwala Titan Shares
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