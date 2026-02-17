Home-Cooked Thali Gets Cheaper In January; Non-Veg Cost Down 7%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The cost of preparing a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali declined in January compared with a year ago, helped by lower prices of key vegetables and pulses, a report said on Tuesday.

A report by Crisil Intelligence said the cost of a vegetarian thali fell 1 per cent year-on-year in January, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dropped 7 per cent.

The fall in the vegetarian thali cost was mainly driven by a sharp decline in onion, potato and pulses prices.

However, a rise in tomato prices limited the overall relief, according to Crisil’s latest monthly food plate cost indicator.

Tomato prices increased 50 per cent on-year to Rs 46 per kg in January 2026 from Rs 31 per kg in January 2025, as per the report.

The rise was due to 39 per cent lower arrivals in the month, although the increase came on a low base of last year.

In contrast, onion prices declined 27 per cent on-year due to higher stock availability and subdued exports.

Potato prices fell 23 per cent as lower yields had pushed up prices in the previous season, creating a high base effect.

Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence said that the cost of the vegetarian thali decreased because of a sharp fall in onion, potato and pulse prices.

“Prices of onions and pulses softened due to higher stock levels, while potato prices fell on account of a high base. In contrast, tomato prices increased due to a low base from last year,” Sharma mentioned.

Prices of pulses dropped 14 per cent compared with last year as stocks improved in the current fiscal.

This was supported by higher imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea and black gram. Imports of Bengal gram rose nine times on-year in fiscal 2025, while yellow pea imports increased 85 per cent and black gram imports rose 31 per cent.

These imports were allowed until March 2026 despite minor duties being imposed. At the same time, some input costs increased.

Vegetable oil prices rose 4 per cent on-year due to tighter global supply of soyabean oil, which pushed up domestic prices.

Liquefied petroleum gas cylinder prices also increased 6 per cent on-year, limiting the overall decline in thali costs.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)