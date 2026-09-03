Tech Stock Under Rs 50 Jumps 18% After Landing Multi-Year US Government Opportunity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom XTGlobal's share price rose after US government selection.

Five-year program holds $50-100 million opportunity for vendors.

XTGlobal competes for specific cloud, AI, and data projects.

XTGlobal Infotech Ltd share price rose on Thursday after the company announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year Cloud Engineering and Technical Services programme for a US state government technology authority.

The stock opened at Rs 30.30 and climbed to an Intraday high of Rs 35.00, marking a gain of 17.73 per cent from its previous close of Rs 29.73.

However, the stock pared some of its gains later in the session and closed at Rs 31.58, up 6.22 per cent from the previous close.

FIIs Increase Stake Five-Year Contracting Framework

The programme has an initial term of two years, with an option for three additional one-year renewals.

If all the renewal options are exercised, the arrangement could extend to five years.

XTGlobal Infotech Ltd said the programme could offer an aggregate addressable opportunity of USD 50 million to USD 100 million across the qualified vendor pool over the potential five-year period.

The company will be eligible to compete for individual engagements as technology requirements are released through the qualified vendor pool.

This means the selection does not represent a single fixed-value contract, but gives XTGlobal an opportunity to bid for multiple projects under the programme.

Cloud, AI and other technology services The programme covers a range of technology requirements, with Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Generative AI among the key areas.

Other capabilities covered include Data Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud Security, FinOps, automation and other technical services.

The broad scope of the programme gives XTGlobal the opportunity to participate across multiple technology initiatives as and when individual engagements are issued.

About XTGlobal Infotech Ltd XTGlobal Infotech Ltd is a technology services company with more than two decades of experience across Enterprise Applications, Cloud, Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Application Development and Modernisation, Quality Engineering and Managed Services.

The company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has a strong presence in the US. It serves clients across sectors including Public Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Finance, Retail and Manufacturing.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.