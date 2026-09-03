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English NewsBusinessTech Stock Under Rs 50 Jumps 18% After Landing Multi-Year US Government Opportunity

Tech Stock Under Rs 50 Jumps 18% After Landing Multi-Year US Government Opportunity

The stock opened at Rs 30.30 and climbed to an Intraday high of Rs 35.00, marking a gain of 17.73 per cent from its previous close of Rs 29.73.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • XTGlobal's share price rose after US government selection.
  • Five-year program holds $50-100 million opportunity for vendors.
  • XTGlobal competes for specific cloud, AI, and data projects.

XTGlobal Infotech Ltd share price rose on Thursday after the company announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year Cloud Engineering and Technical Services programme for a US state government technology authority.

The stock opened at Rs 30.30 and climbed to an Intraday high of Rs 35.00, marking a gain of 17.73 per cent from its previous close of Rs 29.73.

However, the stock pared some of its gains later in the session and closed at Rs 31.58, up 6.22 per cent from the previous close.

FIIs Increase Stake Five-Year Contracting Framework

The programme has an initial term of two years, with an option for three additional one-year renewals.

If all the renewal options are exercised, the arrangement could extend to five years.

XTGlobal Infotech Ltd said the programme could offer an aggregate addressable opportunity of USD 50 million to USD 100 million across the qualified vendor pool over the potential five-year period.

The company will be eligible to compete for individual engagements as technology requirements are released through the qualified vendor pool.

This means the selection does not represent a single fixed-value contract, but gives XTGlobal an opportunity to bid for multiple projects under the programme.

Cloud, AI and other technology services The programme covers a range of technology requirements, with Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Generative AI among the key areas.

Other capabilities covered include Data Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud Security, FinOps, automation and other technical services.

The broad scope of the programme gives XTGlobal the opportunity to participate across multiple technology initiatives as and when individual engagements are issued.

About XTGlobal Infotech Ltd XTGlobal Infotech Ltd is a technology services company with more than two decades of experience across Enterprise Applications, Cloud, Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Application Development and Modernisation, Quality Engineering and Managed Services.

The company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has a strong presence in the US. It serves clients across sectors including Public Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Finance, Retail and Manufacturing.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent announcement did XTGlobal Infotech Ltd make?

XTGlobal Infotech Ltd announced its selection as a qualified technology partner. This is for a multi-year Cloud Engineering and Technical Services program with a US state government technology authority.

What is the potential duration and value of this program for XTGlobal Infotech Ltd?

The program has an initial two-year term, with options for three additional one-year renewals, potentially extending to five years. It offers an aggregate addressable opportunity of USD 50 million to USD 100 million across the vendor pool.

Does this selection guarantee a fixed-value contract for XTGlobal Infotech Ltd?

No, the selection does not represent a single fixed-value contract. It gives XTGlobal Infotech Ltd the opportunity to bid for individual engagements as technology requirements are released.

What types of services are covered under this technology program?

The program covers Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Generative AI, Data Engineering, DevSecOps, Cloud Security, FinOps, and automation, among other technical services.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stocks Tech Stocks Tech Stock Under Rs 50 Multi-Year US Government Opportunity
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