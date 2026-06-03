TCS Sinks To Near 52-Week Low After 8% Plunge, Biggest Fall Since COVID Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TCS shares plunged over 8% during Wednesday's trading.

This marks steepest single-day drop since March 2020.

The sharp decline erased TCS's recent rally gains.

Analysts cite weakening momentum, watching Rs 2,206 support.

TCS Share: India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), witnessed a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, with its shares tumbling more than 8% in what turned out to be the stock's steepest single-day decline since the market turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sharp drop also weighed heavily on the broader market, making TCS one of the biggest contributors to losses in the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices.

The stock ended the session at Rs 2,241.70 on the NSE, marking its worst daily performance since March 12, 2020, when it had plunged nearly 9% amid panic selling after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

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Recent Rally Comes To An Abrupt End

The decline came just a day after a strong rally in information technology stocks. The Nifty IT index had surged more than 4% on Tuesday, its biggest single-session gain since May 2026. Over the previous three trading sessions, the index had climbed nearly 8%, significantly outperforming the broader market, while the Nifty 50 fell around 2% during the same period.

TCS had also participated in the rally, gaining roughly 8% across two sessions and closing Tuesday at Rs 2,446.90. However, Wednesday's steep decline erased all of those gains, highlighting the fragile sentiment surrounding the stock.

Technical Indicators Signal Weakening Momentum

Market analysts noted that TCS faced strong resistance near its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) zone of Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,605. The inability to move beyond that level triggered a swift reversal in the stock's trajectory.

According to analysts, momentum indicators have also started flashing warning signs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had approached the 60 level, has turned lower, indicating fading bullish strength. At the same time, the stock slipped below the Bollinger Band midline, a level widely tracked by technical traders as an important support zone.

The latest decline has also pushed TCS below several key short-term and long-term moving averages, suggesting that the broader trend has weakened considerably.

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Key Levels Investors Should Watch

Analysts believe the speed of the reversal is particularly significant. The stock's 9% decline came immediately after a 6.53% rebound in the previous session, prompting some market experts to describe the earlier recovery as a temporary relief rally rather than evidence of sustained buying interest.

"The 9% fall after a 6.53% rebound in the previous session confirms that the earlier move was a dead cat bounce, not fresh accumulation. When a large-cap stock gives back a relief rally this quickly, the market is not reacting to one bad headline. It is repricing the entire low-growth IT mode"

Going forward, traders are likely to focus on the stock's 52-week low near Rs 2,206. Analysts say a decisive break below that level could further weaken sentiment, as the stock has not established a strong support base beneath it.

On the upside, the Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,450 range is expected to act as a major resistance zone, given that the recent recovery attempt failed in that region.