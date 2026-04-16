TCS Nashik Case: How Many Muslims Work In Corporate India? The Numbers Will Surprise You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muslims underrepresented in Indian corporate sector leadership roles.

Educational disparities contribute significantly to the employment gap.

TCS controversy highlights diversity and inclusion challenges.

TCS Nashik Case: Questions around Muslim representation in India’s corporate sector have resurfaced following the controversy involving Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While companies do not officially disclose religious demographics, available studies indicate a significant gap between the Muslim share in India’s population and their presence in corporate jobs, especially in leadership roles. The issue highlights both structural challenges in education and employment, as well as broader concerns around diversity, inclusion and workplace dynamics in India’s formal corporate ecosystem.

The Representation Gap

Muslims make up roughly 14.2% of India’s population, yet their presence in corporate India remains disproportionately low. Data from the Sachar Committee showed literacy rates among Muslims at 59.1%, below the national average of 64.8%. Educational attainment also lags, with fewer than 4% of Muslims holding graduate or diploma qualifications compared to the national average of 7%.

This educational gap feeds directly into employment outcomes. A study of BSE 500 companies found that Muslims account for only around 2.67% of directors and senior executives. Their share in total executive remuneration stands at approximately 3.14%, further reflecting limited presence in high-paying leadership roles.

Fewer At The Top

Analysts point to low participation in higher education as a key factor. During 2020-21, only 4.64% of Muslims were enrolled in higher studies. The previous year saw an 8% drop in Muslim student enrolment, shrinking the pipeline for skilled corporate roles.

As a result, Muslim representation remains thin not only at the top but also across mid-level positions. Many are concentrated in lower-tier roles such as factory work or class III and IV jobs, limiting upward mobility within corporate structures.

TCS Row And Wider Debate

The controversy at TCS has added a new dimension to the discussion. Allegations included workplace coercion, religious pressure and inappropriate conduct by senior employees. Authorities formed a Special Investigation Team to examine the claims, which also touched on issues such as harassment and forced religious practices.

TCS has stated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct. The company suspended the accused and initiated an internal inquiry led by senior management.

The episode has reignited debate on representation, workplace culture and the complexities of managing religious diversity within India’s corporate sector.