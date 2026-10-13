Tata Sons Listing Row: Tata Trusts Gets Until October 19 To Respond To Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Trusts granted extension, October 19 for complaint response.

Disagreement among trustees on Tata Sons' listing status.

Earlier resolutions consistently maintained Tata Sons' unlisted status.

Tata Trusts has until October 19 to submit its response to a complaint filed by trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, after the Charity Commissioner granted an extension. The original deadline was October 12.

The development comes amid differences among Tata Trusts trustees over whether Tata Sons should remain privately held or pursue a listing. The disagreement has centred on earlier decisions to retain the company's unlisted status and the public positions taken by individual trustees, reported NDTV Profit citing sources.

Tata Sons Listing Dispute Deepens Within Tata Trusts

In a letter earlier this month, four senior trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) accused Srinivasan and Singh of undermining board resolutions and breaching their fiduciary duties by publicly supporting a listing of Tata Sons, according to reports.

The letter was signed by Noel N Tata, Darius J Khambata, Neville N Tata and Bhaskar Bhat. The trustees maintained that retaining Tata Sons' unlisted status had been the established position of both the trusts and the company.

They also argued that any change to this position should have been brought before the trustees for collective consideration rather than expressed publicly.

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Earlier Resolutions Cited In Objection To Listing

The trustees referred to a unanimous Tata Sons board resolution passed in March 2024 to keep the company unlisted. They also cited decisions taken in July 2025, when the trustees of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously reaffirmed that position and agreed to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to reports, the SDTT trustees said the July 2025 resolutions had not been withdrawn. They questioned why Srinivasan and Singh had not sought a reconsideration of those decisions or presented their changed views to the trustees for discussion.

The letter also raised concerns that public support for a listing could affect Tata Sons' pending application with the RBI.

Proposed Tata Sons Mergers Also Feature In Discussions

The trustees' letter also referred to a September 28 proposal to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons.

According to reports, the proposed mergers were discussed as a possible way for Tata Sons to avoid meeting the RBI's principal business criteria for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) while maintaining its unlisted status.

The extension granted by the Charity Commissioner gives Tata Trusts until October 19 to respond to the complaint filed by Srinivasan and Singh.

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