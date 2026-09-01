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English NewsBusinessTata Stock Raises Capital Foods Stake To 80%: Key Details

Tata Stock Raises Capital Foods Stake To 80%: Key Details

The latest transaction takes Tata Consumer’s ownership in Capital Foods to 80 per cent, marking another step towards the company’s previously announced plan to acquire the business in full.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Consumer acquired an additional 5% stake in Capital Foods.
  • This acquisition boosts Tata Consumer's Capital Foods stake to 80%.
  • Advances Tata Consumer's plan for full Capital Foods acquisition.

On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 104.40 points (0.43 per cent) to 23,976.00.

Amid the market movement, Tata Consumer Products share price fell 0.99 per cent to Rs 1,027.20 after the company announced the acquisition of an additional 5 per cent stake in Capital Foods Private Limited.

The latest transaction takes Tata Consumer’s ownership in Capital Foods to 80 per cent, marking another step towards the company’s previously announced plan to acquire the business in full.

Stake in Capital Foods Rises to 80 Per Cent Tata Consumer said it acquired the residual stake held by Wildflower Private Trust in Capital Foods on September 1, 2026.

The stake acquired represents 5 per cent of Capital Foods’ total share capital. Following the transaction, Tata Consumer now holds 27,95,533 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 80 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Capital Foods.

The development follows Tata Consumer’s earlier decision, announced in January 2024, to acquire up to 100 per cent of Capital Foods.

As part of that transaction, the company had initially acquired 75 per cent of Capital Foods’ paid-up equity share capital.

Tata Consumer had also indicated that the remaining 25 per cent stake would be acquired within three years of the initial acquisition.

The latest 5 per cent purchase therefore increases Tata Consumer’s holding from 75 per cent to 80 per cent, leaving the balance stake to be acquired in line with the earlier transaction structure.

Capital Foods Acquisition Moves Ahead

The acquisition of Capital Foods forms part of Tata Consumer’s broader expansion through strategic acquisitions.

With the latest stake purchase, the company has further consolidated its ownership of Capital Foods while progressing towards the complete acquisition outlined in its original transaction plan.

The company did not disclose the consideration paid for the additional 5 per cent stake in the information provided.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update on Tata Consumer Products' acquisition of Capital Foods?

Tata Consumer Products acquired an additional 5% stake in Capital Foods Private Limited. This transaction has increased its total ownership in Capital Foods to 80%.

Why did Tata Consumer Products' share price decline on Tuesday?

The company's share price fell by 0.99% to Rs 1,027.20. This decline followed the announcement of its acquisition of an additional 5% stake in Capital Foods.

What percentage of Capital Foods does Tata Consumer Products now own?

Following the latest transaction, Tata Consumer Products now holds an 80% stake in Capital Foods. This increased from its previous 75% ownership.

When did Tata Consumer Products acquire the additional 5% stake in Capital Foods?

Tata Consumer stated that it acquired the residual stake held by Wildflower Private Trust in Capital Foods on September 1, 2026.

What is Tata Consumer Products' long-term plan for Capital Foods?

Tata Consumer plans to acquire up to 100% of Capital Foods, as announced in January 2024. The remaining stake will be acquired within three years of the initial acquisition.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Tata Stock Tata Stock Raises Capital Foods Key Details
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