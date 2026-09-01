Tata Stock Raises Capital Foods Stake To 80%: Key Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Consumer acquired an additional 5% stake in Capital Foods.

This acquisition boosts Tata Consumer's Capital Foods stake to 80%.

Advances Tata Consumer's plan for full Capital Foods acquisition.

On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 104.40 points (0.43 per cent) to 23,976.00.

Amid the market movement, Tata Consumer Products share price fell 0.99 per cent to Rs 1,027.20 after the company announced the acquisition of an additional 5 per cent stake in Capital Foods Private Limited.

The latest transaction takes Tata Consumer’s ownership in Capital Foods to 80 per cent, marking another step towards the company’s previously announced plan to acquire the business in full.

Stake in Capital Foods Rises to 80 Per Cent Tata Consumer said it acquired the residual stake held by Wildflower Private Trust in Capital Foods on September 1, 2026.

The stake acquired represents 5 per cent of Capital Foods’ total share capital. Following the transaction, Tata Consumer now holds 27,95,533 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 80 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Capital Foods.

The development follows Tata Consumer’s earlier decision, announced in January 2024, to acquire up to 100 per cent of Capital Foods.

As part of that transaction, the company had initially acquired 75 per cent of Capital Foods’ paid-up equity share capital.

Tata Consumer had also indicated that the remaining 25 per cent stake would be acquired within three years of the initial acquisition.

The latest 5 per cent purchase therefore increases Tata Consumer’s holding from 75 per cent to 80 per cent, leaving the balance stake to be acquired in line with the earlier transaction structure.

Capital Foods Acquisition Moves Ahead

The acquisition of Capital Foods forms part of Tata Consumer’s broader expansion through strategic acquisitions.

With the latest stake purchase, the company has further consolidated its ownership of Capital Foods while progressing towards the complete acquisition outlined in its original transaction plan.

The company did not disclose the consideration paid for the additional 5 per cent stake in the information provided.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.