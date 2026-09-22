India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessTata Sons Row: Jamie Dimon Backs Chandrasekaran, Warns Conflict Could Deter Foreign Investment

Tata Sons Row: Jamie Dimon Backs Chandrasekaran, Warns Conflict Could Deter Foreign Investment

In an interview recently, Dimon said he had great regard for Chandrasekaran and expressed concern about the possibility of losing him as chairman.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon backed Tata chairman, fearing his loss.
  • Dimon warned governance conflict deters India's foreign investment.
  • Core dispute: Tata Sons' IPO and chairman's tenure.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon has voiced support for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a governance dispute between the Tata group holding company and Tata Trusts continues to unfold.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Dimon said he had great regard for Chandrasekaran and expressed concern about the possibility of losing him as chairman.

“I think the world of Chandra,” Dimon told the newspaper, referring to Chandrasekaran by his commonly used name. “I would never want to lose him,” he said, adding that he believed Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board should have the same view.

Dimon Links Governance Conflict To Investor Confidence

Dimon also highlighted the potential implications of the dispute for India's ability to attract overseas capital.

He said transparency and consistent governance standards were important considerations for global investors. The JPMorgan CEO told ET that, from a government perspective, the ongoing conflict could raise concerns about foreign investment.

“If I were the government, I would be concerned that this kind of conflict could deter foreign investment,” Dimon said.

His comments come as the disagreement between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts has increasingly attracted attention from investors and policymakers.

Also Read : Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest

Tata Trusts Owns 66% Of Tata Sons

Tata Trusts holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, making it the holding company's controlling shareholder.

The dispute centres on decisions taken by the Tata Sons board on two key matters, a proposal to take the company public and a five-year extension of Chandrasekaran's tenure.

The board last week proceeded with both proposals despite the position taken by Tata Trusts.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India described the board's action as a “mutiny of the board”.

Chandrasekaran’s Role At Centre Of Dispute

Dimon's comments specifically highlighted his support for Chandrasekaran at a time when his continuation as Tata Sons chairman has become one of the key issues in the dispute.

Chandrasekaran's proposed five-year extension is among the decisions that have created friction between the board and Tata Trusts.

Dimon said the wider situation was complex and acknowledged that he did not have all the details of the dispute. He nevertheless maintained that greater public transparency was beneficial.

The JPMorgan chief's comments add an international investor perspective to the ongoing Tata Sons-Tata Trusts disagreement, particularly around corporate governance and the importance of maintaining confidence among global investors.

Also Read : Tata Sons Crisis Explained: Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Tata Trusts’ Objection And Listing Plan

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jamie Dimon's view on N Chandrasekaran amidst the Tata dispute?

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon supports N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons. He expressed high regard for Chandrasekaran and stated he would not want to lose him.

How might the Tata governance dispute affect India's investment climate?

Jamie Dimon believes the conflict could deter foreign investment. He emphasized that transparency and consistent governance standards are crucial for global investors.

What are the central issues in the governance dispute involving Tata Sons and Tata Trusts?

The dispute revolves around Tata Sons board decisions to take the company public and extend Chandrasekaran's tenure. The board proceeded with these despite Tata Trusts' differing view.

Who is the controlling shareholder of Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts holds a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons. This makes Tata Trusts the controlling shareholder of the holding company.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
JP Morgan N Chandrasekaran Jamie Dimon TATA Noel Tata Tata Sons Row Tata Trusts Row JP Morgan CEO
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest
Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest
Business
Air India Express Cancels Delhi-Patna-Delhi Flights From Sept 24 To 30; Here's Why
Air India Express Cancels Delhi-Patna-Delhi Flights From Sept 24 To 30; Here's Why
Business
Google To Share Child Abuse Material Cases With I4C After Meta’s Move: What We Know
After Meta, Google To Share CSAM Cases With I4C: What Changes For Child Safety In India
Business
Dalal Street Rejoices As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 100 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,450
Dalal Street Rejoices As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 100 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,450
Advertisement

Videos

Big Action: Jamui Case’s Two Main Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, One Shot in Leg
JAMUI CASE: Congress to protest statewide, targets Bihar govt over law and order lapse
JAMUI CASE: ABVP protests against Bihar govt, demands strict action as political row deepens
JAMUI CASE: 3 arrested, SIT probe on; opposition seeks encounter, President’s Rule in Bihar
MP GARBА ROW: BJP MLA remark on Muslim entry sparks political storm before Navratri
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget