Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Models, Cars To Cost More From This Date

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HomeBusinessTata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Models, Cars To Cost More, Buy Before This Date

Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Models, Cars To Cost More, Buy Before This Date

Input costs, the expenses a manufacturer bears on raw materials, components, and logistics, have been rising steadily across India's automobile sector.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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  • Hike affects all vehicles; buyers can book current prices until June 30.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) has announced that it will raise prices across its full passenger vehicle lineup, covering both conventional petrol and diesel models and electric vehicles, by up to 1.5 per cent starting July 1, 2026.

The company said the decision was driven by rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressure that has been weighing on its operations over recent months. While Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant share of these added expenses internally, it acknowledged that it can no longer hold the line entirely.

A portion of the increased cost burden, the company said, will now have to be passed on to customers, an admission that reflects the broader strain on auto manufacturers navigating a high-cost environment.

Why Are Prices Going Up?

Input costs, the expenses a manufacturer bears on raw materials, components, and logistics, have been rising steadily across India's automobile sector. For Tata Motors, which produces everything from affordable hatchbacks to premium electric SUVs, absorbing these pressures across a wide product range has grown increasingly difficult.

The company has not disclosed specific figures on cost escalation, but said the cumulative burden made a price revision unavoidable. Such adjustments are not unusual in the industry. Automakers across segments typically revise sticker prices once or twice a year to reflect shifting production economics.

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What Changes, And By How Much?

The hike will apply across TMPV's entire passenger vehicle portfolio. This includes internal combustion engine models running on petrol and diesel, as well as the company's growing electric vehicle range. The extent of the increase, however, will not be uniform; it will vary by model and by variant.

Tata Motors took care to add that it would maintain the value proposition of each vehicle through the transition. In a competitive market where pricing shapes purchase decisions, the company is clearly keen not to let the revision erode buyer confidence in what they are getting for their money.

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A Shrinking Window For Buyers

For prospective customers, the opportunity to book at existing prices closes on June 30, 2026. Anyone looking to purchase a Tata car or SUV before the revision kicks in would need to complete their booking by that date to lock in the current price.

This kind of announcement typically triggers a surge in dealership footfall in the final days of the month. Buyers who were already considering a purchase often accelerate their decisions when an imminent price increase shifts the calculation, a pattern that has played out consistently across the Indian automobile market after such announcements.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline to purchase a Tata vehicle at current prices?

Prospective customers can book a vehicle at existing prices until June 30, 2026. After this date, the new prices will take effect.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Motors Tata Cars Tata EV Tata Car Price Hike Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Tata SUV
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