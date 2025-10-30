TAPMI And People Business Announce Top 75 Finalists For Young HR Leader Awards 2025

The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, in collaboration with People Business Consulting, has announced the Top 75 finalists for the T.A. Pai Young HR Leader Awards 2025, a flagship segment under the Great Manager Awards (GMA).

The initiative aims to identify, celebrate, and nurture India’s next generation of HR leaders—professionals who are driving innovation, transformation, and people-centric leadership in organizations across the country.

Recognizing Excellence in Leadership

The Great Manager Awards, instituted by People Business, is a prestigious national platform that honors excellence in management and leadership across three marquee categories — Top 50 Companies with Great Managers, Top 100 Great Managers, and Top 30 Young HR Leaders.

This year, the awards received over 1,500 nominations from organizations across India. After a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, 75 outstanding HR professionals have been shortlisted for the next round.

The orientation program for the finalists was held on October 24, 2025, where Rahul Mahajan, Country Head – Great Manager Awards (People Business), extended his congratulations to the participants. “This program is designed to identify and develop India’s future HR leaders — the CHROs of tomorrow — who will positively disrupt how organizations perform and succeed,” Mahajan said.

Leaders Speak: Building the Future of HR

Dr. Sandeep Krishnan, CEO of People Business, spoke about the larger vision behind the initiative. “The intention of this program is to create a strong cohort of HR professionals who will shape the future of our profession. The Great Manager Awards not only acknowledge excellence in leadership but also contribute to the growth and visibility of HR talent across India,” he noted.

Dr. Jayanthi Thanigan, Chairperson – PR & Branding at TAPMI, underscored the institute’s commitment to responsible leadership. “At TAPMI, we are not just creating managers — we are creating responsible, compassionate, and competent leaders. Our long-standing partnership with People Business reflects our shared vision to develop leaders who combine competence with compassion,” she said.

Adding an industry perspective, Dr. Praveen Purohit, Senior HR Leader at Vedanta Group and long-time GMA jury member, highlighted HR’s evolving strategic role. “Organizations that view HR as a key driver of business outcomes always outperform others. Future HR leaders must now focus on organizational design, talent mobility, AI-driven assessments, and rewards to prepare for the workplace of tomorrow,” he emphasized.

Empowering the Next Generation of HR Leaders

In the coming weeks, the 75 shortlisted professionals will undergo rigorous assessments and jury interactions leading up to the final announcement of the Top 30 Young HR Leaders at the Great Manager Awards Ceremony, scheduled for December 3, 2025, at The Westin Garden City, Mumbai.

For over eight years, TAPMI and People Business have been committed partners in strengthening India’s leadership ecosystem, consistently working to develop HR professionals capable of driving change and impact within organizations and society.