India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessSupreme Court Questions Centre Over Medicine Pricing, Asks Why System Helps Manufacturers

Supreme Court Questions Centre Over Medicine Pricing, Asks Why System Helps Manufacturers

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that medicine prices in India were among the lowest in the world.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court questioned system aiding pharma manufacturers over medicine pricing.
  • Court previously questioned capping all medicine trade margins earlier.
  • Government previously capped anti-cancer drug margins at 30 percent.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Why is the entire system working to help pharmaceutical manufacturers, asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday while questioning the Centre over the massive difference between the MRP of medicines and the price to retailers.

The Centre told the apex court that the government policy "is that the entire ecosystem is not to be controlled".

"Why is the entire system working to help these people (manufacturers)," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked during the hearing.

It observed that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) seems to be a "totally defunct" body.

The bench was hearing two petitions, which flagged the issue of pricing of medicines in the country.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More

Referring to the massive difference between the MRP and the price to the retailer, the bench said, "The government is allowing this to happen. It is under the government's own eyes that it is happening.”

"Should it be allowed to run amok?" the bench asked.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that medicine prices in India were among the lowest in the world.

The bench reserved its order in the matter.

While hearing the matter on October 12, the top court had said the Centre's response on capping the trade margin of anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the maximum retail price (MRP) was "hardly anything to be happy about" and questioned why the government cannot cap trade margins of other medicines.

The Centre, which had earlier come under severe criticism from the top court for steep markup of cancer drugs by hospitals, said that the government has taken an important decision to cap the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of the MRP, which is expected to result in annual savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to patients.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Shift To Burari

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court's primary concern regarding medicine pricing?

The Supreme Court questioned the Centre about the vast difference between the MRP of medicines and their price to retailers, asking why the system appears to benefit manufacturers.

What is the Centre's policy on controlling medicine prices?

The Centre stated that its policy is not to control the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem. It also claimed that medicine prices in India are among the lowest worldwide.

What action has the government taken regarding anti-cancer drug prices?

The government has capped the trade margin on anti-cancer drugs at 30% of the MRP. This measure is projected to save patients approximately Rs 2,500 crore annually.

What did the Supreme Court say about the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)?

The Supreme Court observed that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) seems to be a 'totally defunct' body during the hearing.

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pharma SUpreme COurt Medicine Pricing Supreme Court On Medicine Pricing Medicine MRP Vs Retailer Price NPPA Drug Pricing India Medicine Price Regulation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Jio Platforms IPO: ₹10.3 Lakh Crore Valuation Sets Stage For October 28 Listing
Jio Platforms IPO: ₹10.3 Lakh Crore Valuation Sets Stage For October 28 Listing
Business
Rage Over E20 Fuel Was A ‘Paid Campaign’, Says Nitin Gadkari As Centre Allows E100 Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Rage Over E20 Fuel Was A ‘Paid Campaign’, Says Gadkari As Centre Allows E100 Fuel
Business
Dalal Street Struggles As IT Stocks Drag: Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Ends At 22,750
Dalal Street Struggles As IT Stocks Drag: Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Ends At 22,750
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 27): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Election: Netanyahu Faces Tough Challenge as Gadi Eisenkot Leads Opinion Polls
Maharashtra MLC Election: First-Preference Vote Counting Begins, Trends Expected After 4 PM
Bihar MLC Election: Anant Singh’s House Prepares 2 Lakh Gulab Jamuns Before Results
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Confident of Victory, Targets Anant Singh Over Rebellion
SIR Case: Supreme Court Grants Time to Petitioners, Next Hearing Likely on November 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget