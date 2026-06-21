Stock Market Investors Beware: A Super El Niño Could Ruin Your Investment Plans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investors prioritize climate risk; Super El Niño threat emerges.

This event threatens global agriculture, energy, and supply chains.

Agriculture, mining, and banking sectors face significant losses.

As fears surrounding the Iran conflict begin to ease, investors across global markets are turning their attention to another growing threat that could reshape investment strategies over the coming years: climate risk.

A rising probability of a "Super El Niño" developing by 2027 is forcing investors to reassess exposure across industries ranging from agriculture and energy to insurance and banking, according to a Bloomberg report. Higher temperatures, disrupted rainfall patterns and renewed inflationary pressures could create fresh uncertainty at a time when global equity markets are trading near record levels.

The weather phenomenon may increase power consumption, reduce crop output and complicate the policy outlook for central banks already dealing with the economic effects of recent geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions.

Climate Concerns Return To The Forefront

“El Niño arrives at an especially sensitive moment,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said. He noted that the global economy is still adjusting to inflationary pressures linked to the Iran conflict while supply chains remain vulnerable after months of disruption, Bloomberg reported.

According to the US Climate Prediction Center, there is a 63 per cent probability that the current pattern could strengthen into what is commonly described as a Super El Niño by 2027.

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What Is El Niño And How Does It Affect India?

El Niño is a climate pattern characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. These changes alter global atmospheric circulation and influence rainfall, temperatures and storm activity across several regions.

In India, El Niño is often associated with weaker southwest monsoon rainfall, higher temperatures and prolonged dry spells in several states. A deficient monsoon can reduce agricultural output, lower reservoir levels and increase food inflation. It can also affect rural incomes and raise electricity demand as temperatures climb, making it an important factor for both policymakers and investors.

Economic Damage Already Becoming Visible

The effects of the climate pattern are already appearing in several regions. India has experienced a delayed monsoon, while Peru temporarily suspended its fishing season.

The last major El Niño episode in 2015 and 2016 caused more than $7.8 trillion in lost productivity globally, according to a Dartmouth College study.

With the risk of another severe event growing, investors are increasingly examining sectors that may either suffer losses or benefit from changing weather conditions.

Agriculture And Water Companies In Focus

Agricultural producers are expected to face some of the largest challenges if weather conditions become hotter and drier. Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, could see lower yields, creating additional pressure on plantation companies already facing broader market concerns.

UBS Group AG said global corn and wheat production may also suffer, while sugar output in Asia could decline. India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, has extended its sugar export ban until the end of September, affecting companies including Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Morgan Stanley said better rainfall conditions in Argentina and stronger sugar prices could support Latin American firms such as São Martinho and Adecoagro SA. UBS analysts also noted that soybean production has historically benefited from El Niño conditions in the United States and southern Brazil.

Investors are also watching companies involved in irrigation and water management as farmers attempt to deal with dry conditions. Indian firms such as VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Astral Ltd. and Shakti Pumps India Ltd. could gain from higher demand.

Berenberg analyst Sebastian Bray also highlighted fish oil producers as potential beneficiaries. Record fish oil prices in Peru have supported producers of Omega-3-rich algal oils, including Corbion NV.

Fertilizer Companies Could Benefit

Fertilizer manufacturers may emerge as some of the largest beneficiaries if tighter crop supplies increase demand for agricultural nutrients.

Scotia Capital analyst Ben Isaacson said investors seeking exposure to a potential Super El Niño should focus on nitrogen producers that can respond quickly to changing prices.

Companies such as CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Nutrien Ltd. could benefit from stronger demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

However, RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wong warned that dry weather conditions have already begun to weaken demand for potash. Stocks with greater exposure to potash, including The Mosaic Co., may therefore face pressure.

Agricultural input suppliers could also see rising demand as farmers invest in seeds and crop protection products to offset lower yields. RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan said farmers may increasingly spend on technology and crop protection chemicals to preserve farm income, potentially benefiting companies such as Corteva Inc.

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Energy Demand May Rise While Gas Faces Pressure

Higher temperatures could reduce heating demand in North America, creating a weaker outlook for natural gas producers.

Truist Securities analyst Gabe Daoud said weather patterns linked to El Niño could produce cooler summers and warmer winters in the United States, creating a bearish environment for natural gas demand.

Companies including APA Corp., EQT Corp., Range Resources Corp. and EOG Resources Inc. may therefore face pressure.

In Asia, however, above-average temperatures are expected to increase electricity demand as households and businesses use more air conditioning.

Chinese power companies such as Guangdong Electric Power Development Co. and Jinneng Holding Shanxi Electric Power Co. have already recorded strong gains this year. In India, Jefferies analysts identified JSW Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. among companies that may benefit from rising power demand.

Mining And Metals Face Operational Risks

Heavy rainfall in parts of South America could disrupt transport networks and affect mining operations, according to Saxo's Hansen.

Copper production in Chile and Peru may face disruptions, creating broader challenges for manufacturing companies that depend on stable supply chains and raw material costs.

Mining companies with exposure to those regions, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Anglo American Plc, may come under greater investor scrutiny.

Hydropower shortages could also affect aluminium production in China, where many smelters rely on hydroelectric power.

UBS estimates that Indonesia's economy could lose around 1 per cent of growth after four quarters because of drought-related damage to agriculture and mining. Companies including PT Amman Mineral Internasional and PT Merdeka Copper Gold may therefore attract attention.

Insurers May Gain While Some Lenders Face Risks

The influence of El Niño on hurricane activity could provide some relief for insurers operating in the Northern Hemisphere.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola said weaker hurricane activity may benefit insurers in hurricane-prone regions such as Florida. He pointed to Allstate as one of the larger publicly listed insurers with exposure to the state.

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said lower hurricane-related claims could support insurers including Allstate Corp., Progressive Corp. and Travelers.

The outlook for banks and financial companies appears less certain. JPMorgan analysts, including Yuri Fernandes, warned that lenders with exposure to weather-sensitive sectors could face pressure.

The bank highlighted risks for Peruvian lenders because of possible disruptions to agriculture and fishing activity and downgraded Credicorp Ltd. and Intercorp Financial Services.

In India, microfinance institutions such as Bandhan Bank Ltd. may also face challenges if weak monsoon conditions reduce farm income and agricultural output.