Traders cannot hold more than 8,000 quintals of sugar at one location or retain stock for over 30 days from the date of receipt.
Sugar Stock Limit Imposed: Traders Can’t Hold Over 8,000 Quintals At One Location
The government will take strict action against traders involved in hoarding sugar or accumulating stocks in violation of the restrictions.
- Government imposed sugar stock limits from August to November 2026.
- Traders limited to 8,000 quintals, 30-day maximum holding period.
- Traders must declare stock online; strict action against hoarding.
The Central Government has imposed restrictions on sugar stock limits under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Sugar (Control) Order, 2025, with traders barred from holding sugar for more than 30 days from the date of receipt.
The restrictions will remain in force from August 1, 2026, to November 30, 2026, with Maharashtra authorities directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.
Sugar Traders Face Stock Limits
Under the new restrictions, traders cannot hold more than 8,000 quintals of sugar at any one location at a given time.
They will also be prohibited from retaining sugar stocks for more than 30 days from the date they receive the consignment.
Traders Must Declare Stock Online
All sugar traders will be required to declare their stock details on the Department of Food and Public Distribution's portal, foodstock.dfpd.gov.in.
Traders must also regularly update their stock information on the portal.
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Government, PDS Stocks Exempted
The stock-limit restrictions will not apply to government-held stocks or sugar held by traders designated by the government for distribution through fair-price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).
Strict Action Against Hoarding
The Maharashtra authorities have been directed to strictly enforce the order.
The government will take strict action against traders involved in hoarding sugar or accumulating stocks in violation of the restrictions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the new restrictions on sugar stock for traders?
When will these sugar stock restrictions be in effect?
The restrictions will be in force from August 1, 2026, to November 30, 2026. Maharashtra authorities are directed to ensure their strict implementation.
What are the reporting requirements for sugar traders?
All sugar traders must declare and regularly update their stock details online on the Department of Food and Public Distribution's portal, foodstock.dfpd.gov.in.
Are there any exceptions to the new sugar stock limits?
Yes, government-held stocks and sugar held by government-designated traders for distribution through fair-price shops under the PDS are exempt.