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English NewsBusinessSugar Stock Limit Cut To 2,000 Quintals From September 15: Check New Rules

Sugar Stock Limit Cut To 2,000 Quintals From September 15: Check New Rules

From September 15, no sugar dealer will be allowed to hold sugar for more than 30 days from the date of receipt.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government reduced sugar stock limit to 2,000 quintals.
  • New limit effective September 15, 2026, to stabilize prices.
  • Kolkata remains exempt; inspections found irregularities, stabilizing prices.

The government has taken another step to prevent sugar hoarding and speculation, reducing the maximum stock that sugar dealers can hold from 4,000 quintals to 2,000 quintals.

The new limit will come into effect from September 15, 2026, and remain in place until November 30, 2026. The decision has been taken to maintain adequate availability of sugar in the domestic market and stabilise prices.

What Are The New Sugar Stock Rules?

From September 15, no sugar dealer will be allowed to hold sugar for more than 30 days from the date of receipt.

In addition, no sugar dealer will be permitted to stock more than 2,000 quintals of sugar anywhere in the country at any given time.

The current stock limit of 4,000 quintals has been effective since August 1, 2026.

Why Has Kolkata Been Exempted?

The stock limit for Kolkata and its surrounding metropolitan areas will remain at 4,000 quintals.

According to the government, Kolkata imports sugar from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which supplies sugar to eastern India and the northeastern states. Therefore, the existing limit has been retained for the region.

Nationwide Testing And Verification

The government said monitoring and physical inspections of sugar mills, dealers and traders are being conducted across the country.

These inspections have revealed instances of stocks being held beyond the prescribed limits, concealment of stock information, and irregularities in the movement and sale of sugar.

According to the ministry, these measures, along with improved market availability, have led to a decline of approximately 20% in ex-mill sugar prices in recent days. Retail prices are also showing a downward trend, with further reductions expected.

What Happens Next?

A system for regular declaration and updating of sugar stocks has already been established on the online portal of the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The government said physical stock inspections at mills, dealers and traders will continue in the coming weeks. It has also assured that physical trade and distribution will continue without interruption.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new maximum stock limits for sugar dealers?

Sugar dealers are now limited to holding a maximum of 2,000 quintals of sugar. They also cannot hold sugar for more than 30 days from the date of receipt.

When will the new sugar stock limits be enforced?

The new limit of 2,000 quintals will come into effect on September 15, 2026. It will remain in place until November 30, 2026.

Why did the government implement these new sugar stock rules?

The rules were implemented to prevent sugar hoarding and speculation. This is intended to ensure adequate availability in the domestic market and stabilize prices.

Why is Kolkata exempt from the new sugar stock limit?

Kolkata and its metropolitan areas retain the 4,000 quintal limit because they import sugar from other states. This sugar then supplies eastern and northeastern regions of the country.

What has been the effect of these measures on sugar prices?

The measures have resulted in approximately a 20% decline in ex-mill sugar prices. Retail prices are also decreasing, with further reductions anticipated.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
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September 15 Sugar Stock Limit Sugar Stock Limit New Rules
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