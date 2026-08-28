Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan demand pushed sugar prices up nationwide.

Quick-commerce platforms limited sugar purchases to prevent hoarding.

Purchase limits vary across platforms, brands, and locations.

Government assures supply; retail sugar reached Rs 60/kg.

Sugar prices have risen sharply across the country ahead of Raksha Bandhan, prompting several quick-commerce platforms to put limits on how much sugar customers can buy at a time.

Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have introduced restrictions on certain sugar products, although the limits are not uniform across platforms. The move is aimed at preventing customers from stocking up on large quantities and ensuring that sugar remains available to other buyers.

The restrictions come as the government has also taken steps to discourage sugar hoarding amid concerns over rising prices.

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Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart Limit Sugar Purchases

On Swiggy Instamart, customers can order up to two packets, or 2 kg, of sugar from a particular brand in some cases. Blinkit has also restricted purchases of certain sugar packs to no more than 2 kg.

The limits vary depending on the product and platform. On Blinkit, customers can buy only one 3-kg pack of a particular brand in some locations, while Zepto is allowing customers to purchase one 2-kg pack of a particular brand.

These restrictions are not the same everywhere. The quantity customers can order may vary depending on the app, location, brand and available stock.

BigBasket Allows Up To Six Packs In Some Areas

The purchase restrictions are also not being applied uniformly across all online grocery platforms. In parts of Delhi-NCR, customers can reportedly find up to six packs of certain sugar brands on BigBasket.

This indicates that the limits are not a government-mandated nationwide restriction on sugar purchases. Instead, the quantity available to individual customers varies between platforms and locations.

For consumers, this means the amount of sugar they can purchase online may depend on where they live, which platform they use and the particular brand and pack size available at the time of ordering.

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Sugar Selling At Rs 55-60 Per Kg In Retail Markets

Sugar is currently selling at around Rs 55-60 per kg at ordinary retail shops, according to the report.

The government has maintained that the country has sufficient sugar stocks and there is no need for consumers to panic. Authorities have also said that sugar prices are expected to come down in the coming period.

With Raksha Bandhan being celebrated today, increased demand around the festival has added to concerns among consumers already facing higher sugar prices. The purchase limits imposed by some online platforms are intended to prevent bulk buying and ensure wider availability.