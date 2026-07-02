Sensex In Green At Open: Here's Why ESAB India And JSW Steel Are Rallying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom S&P BSE Sensex opened 160 points higher in pre-opening.

Metals, power, and auto sectors registered significant early gains.

ESAB India, JSW Steel, RHI Magnesita emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 160 points or 0.21 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.36 per cent, power zoomed by 0.22 per cent, and auto surged by 0.50 per cent. Meanwhile, ESAB India Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and RHI Magnesita India Limited emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

ESAB India Limited, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.65 per cent to trade at Rs 5,970.00 apiece, gaining Rs 265.15 in the pre-opening session. JSW Steel Limited advanced 3.69 per cent to Rs 3,338.25 apiece, up Rs 118.65 during early trade. RHI Magnesita India Limited rose 3.50 per cent to Rs 380.00 apiece, adding Rs 12.85 in the session.

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