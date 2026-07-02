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English NewsBusinessSensex In Green At Open: Here's Why ESAB India And JSW Steel Are Rallying

Sensex In Green At Open: Here's Why ESAB India And JSW Steel Are Rallying

The BSE benchmark, Sensex, soared ahead as markets opened for trading on Thursday, climbing close to 200 points.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • S&P BSE Sensex opened 160 points higher in pre-opening.
  • Metals, power, and auto sectors registered significant early gains.
  • ESAB India, JSW Steel, RHI Magnesita emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 160 points or 0.21 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.36 per cent, power zoomed by 0.22 per cent, and auto surged by 0.50 per cent. Meanwhile, ESAB India Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and RHI Magnesita India Limited emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

ESAB India Limited, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.65 per cent to trade at Rs 5,970.00 apiece, gaining Rs 265.15 in the pre-opening session. JSW Steel Limited advanced 3.69 per cent to Rs 3,338.25 apiece, up Rs 118.65 during early trade. RHI Magnesita India Limited rose 3.50 per cent to Rs 380.00 apiece, adding Rs 12.85 in the session.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform at the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green, with a gain of 160 points or 0.21 per cent.

Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.36 per cent, power zoomed by 0.22 per cent, and auto surged by 0.50 per cent.

Which companies were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

ESAB India Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and RHI Magnesita India Limited emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex JSW Steel Stocks In Focus Esab India
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