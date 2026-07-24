Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty declined amidst broad market weakness.

InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys shares fell on disappointing corporate updates.

Elevated crude oil, FII selling heavily impacted market sentiment.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Friday as the Sensex declined 275 points to close at 76,115 and the Nifty fell 82 points to close trade at 23,767 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as HCLTech, ITC, Axis Bank, TCS and Trent. Meanwhile, tha laggards included stocks such as ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics, Titan, L&T and PowerGrid.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 declined 0.37 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 gained0.42 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index tumbled 1.10 per cent and the Nifty Media index gained 1.86 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex opened 512.07 points lower at 75,869.38 during initial deals and the Nifty declined 153 points to open trade at 23,713.60 at 9:15 AM.

InterGlobe Aviation Slides After Q1 Loss

Benchmark equity indices opened lower on Friday, with InterGlobe Aviation and Infosys among the key laggards as elevated crude oil prices, continued foreign fund outflows and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, fell over 2 per cent after the airline reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company attributed the loss to higher fuel prices and the impact of the West Asia conflict, which created operational headwinds for the country's largest airline.

Infosys Declines After Revenue Forecast Revision

Infosys slipped over 1 per cent after revising the upper end of its full-year revenue growth guidance.

The IT major now expects revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent, citing continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra Among Gainers

Among the gainers in early trade were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma.

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Crude Oil Remains Near $101 Per Barrel

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.03 per cent lower at USD 100.7 per barrel.

Commenting on market conditions, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said:

"The total uncertainty and high volatility in markets continues without any signs of immediate respite. The attack on Saudi tankers by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea is the main reason for the recent sharp spike in Brent crude to about USD 100. Such high price is bound to revive India's Balance of Payments concerns."

FIIs Continue Selling

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,999.23 crore on Thursday.

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Asian markets were largely in the red.

South Korea's KOSPI plunged 5.56 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225, China's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded lower.

US markets had ended Thursday's session in negative territory.

Benchmark Indices Ended Lower On Thursday

On Thursday, the Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 76,391.39, while the Nifty fell 126.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 23,869.60.

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