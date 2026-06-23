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HomeBusinessStock Markets Crashed As Sensex Falls Nearly 900 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Stock Markets Crashed As Sensex Falls Nearly 900 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined more than 57 points to open at 77,061 and the Nifty fell 31 points to start trade at 24,071 at 9:15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices sharply declined Tuesday; Sensex crashed 893 points.
  • Previously, indices closed higher Monday, marking gains for fourth session.
  • FIIs sold equities; major Asian markets and crude oil declined.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Tuesday as the Sensex crashed 893 points to settle at 76,200 and the Nifty ended over 278 points lower to close trade at 23,824 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex among the top gainers were stocks such as PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Maruti. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Kotak Bank, ITC, Asian Paint, UltraCement and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 declined 1.20 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index tumbled 3.22 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index rose 1.08 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined more than 57 points to open at 77,061 and the Nifty fell 31 points to start trade at 24,071 at 9:15 AM.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, the Sensex crashed 893 points to settle at 76,200. The Nifty also ended lower by over 278 points, closing trade at 23,824.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) recently?

Foreign Institutional Investors continued to reduce their exposure to Indian equities. They offloaded shares worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday.

How did major Asian markets trade recently?

Most major Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225, traded lower. The Kospi experienced a sharp decline of nearly 6 percent.

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Monday?

On Monday, the BSE Sensex advanced 291.17 points to 77,094.07. The NSE Nifty also gained 89.80 points, settling at 24,102.90, continuing an upward trend.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
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