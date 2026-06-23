Stock Markets Crashed As Sensex Falls Nearly 900 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices sharply declined Tuesday; Sensex crashed 893 points.

Previously, indices closed higher Monday, marking gains for fourth session.

FIIs sold equities; major Asian markets and crude oil declined.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Tuesday as the Sensex crashed 893 points to settle at 76,200 and the Nifty ended over 278 points lower to close trade at 23,824 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex among the top gainers were stocks such as PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Maruti. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Kotak Bank, ITC, Asian Paint, UltraCement and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 declined 1.20 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index tumbled 3.22 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index rose 1.08 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined more than 57 points to open at 77,061 and the Nifty fell 31 points to start trade at 24,071 at 9:15 AM.

Previous Session Indian benchmark indices continued their upward march on Monday, posting gains for the fourth time in five trading sessions. The rally followed a positive close in the previous session as investors remained selective amid mixed global cues. FIIs Remain Net Sellers Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to trim their exposure to Indian equities, offloading shares worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Asian Markets Trade Lower Most major Asian markets were under pressure. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower. The Kospi witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 6 per cent. ALSO READ: Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Nifty Under 23,900, Sensex Tumbles 900 Points Crude Oil Eases Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.49 per cent to USD 77.53 per barrel. Benchmarks End Higher On Monday, the BSE Sensex advanced 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 77,094.07. The NSE Nifty gained 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 24,102.90. ALSO READ: Energy Security In Focus: Why India Is Banking On The Eastern Maritime Corridor