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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex jumped 694.83 points to 77,423.82 in early trade and the Nifty surged 195.95 points to 24,154.85 at 9:15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices surged; Sensex gained 827 points, Nifty 244.
  • Global markets also rose, ignoring ongoing West Asia geopolitical tensions.
  • Experts note markets confidently disregard current geopolitical instability.

The Indian benchmark indices rose higher on Friday as the Sensex gained 827 points to settle at 77,569 and the Nifty rose 244 points to close trade at 24,206 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Reliance, Bharat Electronics, TechMahindra, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, among the laggards were stocks like Trent, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel and Eternal.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.55 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index rose 3.49 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index declined 0.08 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex jumped 694.83 points to 77,423.82 in early trade and the Nifty surged 195.95 points to 24,154.85 at 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets

Asian equity markets traded higher on Friday even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continued without any clear signs of a resolution.

South Korea's Kospi surged more than 4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.91 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite gained 0.76 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.73 per cent.

US markets also ended Thursday's session in positive territory.

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Markets Ignore Geopolitical Concerns

Commenting on the market trend, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Tensions in West Asia continue without any clarity of a resolution to the geopolitical crisis. However, interestingly, markets are largely ignoring these negative developments."

He added, "Global stock markets have completely ignored the renewed tensions."

Vijayakumar further said, "This confident message from the market is significant. But investors have to be cautious, warranting monitoring of the developments."

Crude Oil Edges Higher

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 76.55 per barrel.

FIIs Continue Selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹532.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Benchmark Indices End Higher

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 238.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 76,741.82.

The Nifty 50 gained 80.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 23,962.80.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

The Sensex gained 827 points to settle at 77,569, and the Nifty rose 244 points to close at 24,206. Both indices ended the day higher.

How are global markets reacting to geopolitical tensions in West Asia?

Global stock markets are largely ignoring ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. This confident market message is significant, but investors should still be cautious.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Thursday?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday. They offloaded equities worth ₹532.86 crore, according to exchange data.

How did Asian markets perform on Friday?

Asian equity markets traded higher on Friday despite geopolitical tensions. South Korea's Kospi surged over 4%, and other major indices like Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai SSE Composite also saw gains.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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