Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,056

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices rose; declining Brent crude prices boosted sentiment.

Sensex gained 109 points, Nifty 34; auto sector rallied.

Asian markets mixed; FIIs sold ₹1,843 crore worth equities.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Thursday as the Sensex jumped over 109 points to settle at 77,100 and the Nifty gained 34 points to close trade at 24,056 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex climbed 440 points to open at 77,435 and the Nifty rose 137 points to open trade at 24,147 at 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like IndiGo, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ITC, Eternal, Axis Bank, TCS and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 declined 0.62 per cent and the Nifty 100 rose 0.15 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index gained 2.25 per cent and the Nifty Metal fell 1.37 per cent.

A decline in Brent crude oil prices to below the $73 level is the biggest positive for India, according to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

“The biggest positive for India is Brent crude falling to below USD 73 level,” Vijayakumar said.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets were largely positive. South Korea’s Kospi surged more than 5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading nearly 4 per cent higher.

Shanghai’s SSE Composite index was marginally in positive territory. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, however, was trading lower.

US markets had ended the previous session on a subdued note.

Oil Prices Extend Recent Decline

Crude prices continued their recent fall, erasing most of the gains recorded during the latest Middle East conflict.

Ponmudi R, CEO of online trading and wealth-tech firm Enrich Money, said concerns around supply disruptions had eased, geopolitical risk premiums had receded and global supply conditions had improved.

“Oil has now erased most of the gains recorded during the recent Middle East conflict as concerns over supply disruptions have eased, geopolitical risk premiums have unwound and global supply conditions have continued to improve,” he said.

FIIs Sell Equities Worth Rs 1,843.40 Crore

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth ₹1,843.40 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Sensex, Nifty Rally In Previous Session

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 76,991.22.

The Nifty gained 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end the session at 24,021.65.