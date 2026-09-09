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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Tumbled Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,400

Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Tumbled Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,400

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex crashed more than 500 points and tested 75k, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped below 23,500, bleeding 137 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices sharply declined Wednesday; Sensex plummeted 810 points.
  • Nifty also fell over 200 points, settling at 23,431 by close.
  • Brent crude neared $99.60 due to widening US-Iran conflict.

The Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Wednesday as the Sensex tumbled over 810 points to close at 74,764 and the Nifty fell over 200 points to close trade at 23,431 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex crashed more than 500 points and tested 75k, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped below 23,500, bleeding 137 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Brent crude is trading near USD 99.60 a barrel as the US-Iran conflict widens and Iran-backed Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi energy infrastructure.

For India, sustained crude prices around or above USD 100 a barrel could intensify inflationary pressures, weigh on the rupee and the current account, squeeze corporate margins and reduce expectations of monetary easing.

“As a result, elevated oil prices are likely to remain a key overhang on domestic market sentiment even if broader global cues improve,” Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.44 per cent higher at USD 99.33 per barrel.

Oil Remains Key Macro Driver

“Oil remains the principal macro driver,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

WTI crude is holding in the USD 94-95 per barrel range after the latest escalation in hostilities across the Middle East heightened fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies.

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“With no clear signs of de-escalation, the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude prices is expected to remain elevated, keeping volatility across global financial markets high,” Ponmudi said.

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday. South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets were in negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 123.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

Indian benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday amid the pressure from elevated crude prices and broader market concerns.

The Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58.

The Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 23,635.10.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex tumbled over 810 points to close at 74,764, and the Nifty fell over 200 points to close at 23,431. This sharp decline occurred throughout the trading day.

What caused the sharp fall in Indian benchmark indices?

The sharp fall was primarily driven by elevated crude prices. Broader market concerns also contributed to the pressure, making oil a principal macro driver.

How do elevated crude oil prices impact India's economy?

Sustained crude prices around or above USD 100 a barrel could intensify inflationary pressures and weigh on the rupee. They also squeeze corporate margins and reduce monetary easing expectations.

What are the current trading prices for Brent and WTI crude oil?

Brent crude is trading near USD 99.60 a barrel, and WTI crude is holding in the USD 94-95 per barrel range. These prices reflect heightened geopolitical risks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Oil Prices Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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