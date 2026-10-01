Stock Markets Fall Sharply As Sensex Decline Over 500 Points, Nifty Tests 22,500

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices declined sharply Thursday, Sensex closing 71,909.

Foreign investors sold ₹20,128 crore equities over two days.

Rising US bond yields fueled sustained foreign investor selling.

The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Thursday as the Sensex fell 570 points to close at 71,909 and the Nifty ended 198 points lower to close trade at 22,421 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paint, Sun Pharmaceuticals, State Bank of India and Trent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 fell 1.29 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index declined 3.46 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex Sensex opened near 72,300, tanking more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell a little above 22,550, taking a hit of 58 points, at 9:15 AM.

FIIs Sell Equities

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,148.41 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

FII selling intensified over the last two trading days, with foreign investors selling equities worth a total of ₹20,128 crore.

With the US 10-year bond yield rising further to 5.3 per cent, FIIs may continue to sell, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said.

“An apparent contradiction in the FII activity is that even while selling through the exchanges, they have been consistently investing through the primary market and also buying expensive mid and smallcaps,” Vijayakumar said.

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Crude Prices Ease

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.92 per cent lower at USD 97.13 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted higher. US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Selling Weighs On Sentiment

The domestic market remains under pressure after extending its decline, with September marking the Nifty's steepest monthly fall since March.

“Foreign selling and elevated global borrowing costs continue to weigh on sentiment, although the easing in crude prices and softer US inflation provide some counterweight,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

“Brent crude has eased below the USD 100 mark, offering some relief after the recent surge in energy prices,” he added.

Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 72,480.29.

The Nifty dropped 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 22,620.45.

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