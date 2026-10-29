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Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K
The Indian benchmark indices soared high on Thursday as the Sensex rose more than 800 points to close trade at 74,092 and the Nifty jumped over 230 points to end at 22,936 at 3:30 PM.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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