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English NewsBusinessStock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K

Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23K

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices soared high on Thursday as the Sensex rose more than 800 points to close trade at 74,092 and the Nifty jumped over 230 points to end at 22,936 at 3:30 PM.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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