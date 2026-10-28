Stock Markets Fall, Sensex Declines Over 330 Points, Nifty Tests 22,700

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices declined, Sensex fell 332 points.

Stocks fall when results disappoint high market expectations.

Future outlook, margin pressure, valuations impact stock prices.

The Indian benchmark indices declined over 332 points to close at 73,246 and the Nifty ended more than 50 points lower to settle at 22,698 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as L&T, Trent, IndiGo, State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Sun Pharmaceuticals, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, Adani Ports and NTPC.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 fell 0.19 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap gained 1.29 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 2.27 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index rose 1.62 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex tanked 500 points and breached 73,100, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session close to 200 points down, testing 22,550, as of 9:15 AM.

Indian equity benchmark indices remained in negative territory on Wednesday, October 28, as selling pressure in information technology (IT), energy and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks weighed on the market. The weakness in heavyweight stocks offset gains in auto, pharma and banking shares, while investors tracked the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and developments around key stock listings.

ALSO READ: Noel Tata To Step Down From Boards Of 6 Tata Group Companies On November 12: Here's Why

US Federal Reserve Policy Decision

The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on October 27, with markets expecting interest rates to remain unchanged.

Investors were monitoring the policy statement and the Fed's guidance for indications about global risk appetite, the US dollar, bond yields and foreign portfolio flows into emerging markets.

The outcome could influence rate-sensitive financial stocks, IT exporters and metal companies, alongside broader overseas investment flows.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Elevated

Crude oil prices remained high ahead of the domestic market opening. Brent crude traded at USD 110.91 a barrel, up 1.08 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stood at USD 102.44 a barrel, up 0.82 per cent, as of 7:02 AM IST on October 28.

Elevated oil prices remain an important consideration for India, a major crude oil importer, and could influence investor sentiment towards energy-sensitive sectors.

ALSO READ: ‘Criminally Destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi-Shah Amid Tata Group Power Struggle, Questions Silence