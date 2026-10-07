Stock Markets End Lower After Repo Rate Hike, Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Tests 22,600

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI hiked repo rate to 5.50%; Indian indices fell.

Inflation, weak rupee drove hike; future policy: hike or pause.

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate to 5.50% as the Sensex fell 429 points to end at 72,638 and the Nifty ended 173 points lower to close trade at 22,603 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Eternal, Axis Bank, the State Ban of India, Trent and TCS.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 fell 0.77 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.30 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index declined 1.58 per cent and the Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex crashed more than 400 points and tested 72,650, while the NSE Nifty50 fell over 160 points and hovered near 22,600, as of 9:15 AM.

RBI MPC Decision

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, marking its first rate increase in nearly four years and signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy amid rising inflation and a weakening rupee.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously in favour of the hike, the first such increase since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024.

While the rate hike was widely expected, the RBI surprised markets by shifting its policy stance towards “calibrated tightening”, effectively ruling out a rate cut in the near term.

RBI Signals Pause Or Further Rate Hikes

Announcing the MPC decisions, Malhotra said rate cuts were off the table in the near term and that future policy action could only involve a rate hike or a pause, depending on evolving conditions and the outlook.

“Rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook,” Malhotra said.

The policy shift comes against the backdrop of rising food prices, elevated global crude prices, higher global and domestic bond yields and depreciation in the rupee.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.98 per cent higher at USD 101.5 per barrel.

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‘Extraordinary Circumstances’ Behind Rate Hike

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group, said the RBI’s decision was a close one and was driven by a combination of domestic and external pressures.

“The RBI’s 25 basis point hike was, in our assessment, a touch-and-go decision shaped by extraordinary circumstances. Resilient domestic growth provided room to act, while rising food prices, elevated global crude prices, higher global and domestic bond yields and rupee depreciation weighed heavily in favour of tightening,” Hajra said.

He added that the move did not necessarily signal a series of further rate hikes, with the calibrated tightening stance still leaving room for a pause depending on inflation and external pressures.

“With the move fully priced in, we do not expect a negative financial-market impact. Indeed, the RBI’s willingness to take a difficult decision should reassure markets about its commitment to price stability and strengthen confidence in its management of an unusually challenging environment,” Hajra said.

FII Selling, Global Markets In Focus

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,961.30 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and the Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets, meanwhile, ended higher on Tuesday.

The domestic equity market had closed higher in the previous session. The Sensex jumped 685.34 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 73,067.81 on Tuesday, while the Nifty climbed 220.35 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 22,776.10.

With the RBI now signalling that the next move can only be a hike or a pause, the trajectory of inflation, crude oil prices, the rupee and global bond yields will remain key factors for the central bank’s policy decisions ahead.

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