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Stock Markets Fall Sharply As Sensex Declines 373 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.70 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Media index declined 1.75 per cent and the Nifty Oil and Gas rose 0.33 per cent.
The Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Wednesday as the Sensex fell 373 points to close at 76,570 and the Nifty ended over 141 points lower to settle at 23,914 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, NTPC and Titan. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Kotak Bank, L&T, UltraCement, Tata Steel and Eternal.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.70 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Media index declined 1.75 per cent and the Nifty Oil and Gas rose 0.33 per cent.
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