Stock Markets Fall Sharply As Sensex Declines 373 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Indian equities are likely to remain under pressure as rising crude oil prices and global bond yields weigh on investor sentiment amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. While resilient domestic growth offers some support, external macroeconomic and geopolitical risks are expected to influence market direction in the near term, keeping the broader outlook cautious, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Crude Oil Emerges As Key Near-Term Risk

Crude oil has become the key near-term risk for domestic equities, Ponmudi said, adding that WTI crude has surged more than 8 per cent over the past two sessions following renewed US-Iran military tensions. The rise has revived concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the region.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.76 per cent higher at USD 95.37 per barrel.

“The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 per cent spurt in Brent crude overnight to USD 96 is a sentiment negative,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, with South Korea's Kospi tumbling over 3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropping nearly 3 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also traded lower.

“Asian markets have followed Wall Street lower this morning as investors reassess the impact of higher energy costs alongside the broader global bond sell-off,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

US Markets End Lower

US markets ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent.

Rising energy prices and bond yields intensified concerns over tighter monetary conditions ahead. The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 4.79 per cent, close to a 20-month high.

FIIs Turn Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,143.38 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex ended nearly flat, declining 12.99 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 76,944.28. The Nifty slipped 24.60 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 24,055.80 on the weekly expiry day.