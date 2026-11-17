Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices closed higher Tuesday, Sensex, Nifty gained.

Foreign investors purchased significant equities; FPI inflows further rose.

Lower crude prices and strong Q2 earnings boosted market sentiment.

Global markets declined, but India showed resilience from inflows.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday as the Sensex gained sharply, rising over 427 points to settle at 82,532 and the Nifty rose more than 96 points to close trade at 25,387 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Axis Bank, Reliance, the State Bank of India, TCS and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Titan and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 rose 0.36 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.27 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.95 per cent ad the Nifty IT index declined 0.90 per cent.

During the early morning session, the Sensex opened higher, gaining 108.83 points to reach 82,184.33 and the NSE Nifty rose 31.90 points to 25,325.75.

Foreign Investor Inflows Boost Market Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said the factors that have helped Indian markets emerge as the best-performing market in November so far continue to strengthen.

He said Brent crude falling below USD 92 per barrel would further improve India's macroeconomic outlook. Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows into India have reached Rs 84,166 crore so far in November.

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Vijayakumar said the reversal in FPI flows, supported by strong earnings growth reflected in the second-quarter results, would help the Indian market remain resilient despite volatility in global markets.

He also said the continuing unwinding of the AI trade in the US, with the Nasdaq declining 2.49 per cent, was weighing on markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. He added that this was "a blessing in disguise for India".

Asian Markets Trade Lower; US Indices End In Red

Asian equity markets were trading lower on Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were all in negative territory.

US markets also ended lower on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.92 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.41 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher On Monday

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. The Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 25,291.10.

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